Ilford church turns into vaccine pop-up clinic

Roy Chacko

Published: 12:17 PM March 2, 2021   
City Gates churchgoer Noel Robinson was one of the people to get the Covid jab at the vaccine pop-up clinic. 

City Gates churchgoer Noel Robinson was one of the people to get the Covid jab at the vaccine pop-up clinic. - Credit: City Gates Church

An Ilford church was transformed into a pop-up vaccine clinic to get the first dose of the Covid jab to as many people as possible.

On Saturday, February 27, City Gates Church, was another example of vaccine centres popping up in places of worship, where people of all faiths might feel more comfortable getting the jab.

Pastor Steve and Michele Ngabonziza helped host the event at City Gates Church. 

Pastor Steve and Michele Ngabonziza helped host the event at City Gates Church. - Credit: City Gates Church

The event was organised by Healthbridge Direct and Loxford PCN and the AstraZeneca vaccine was administered to a mixture of churchgoers and people from the community.   

Loxford PCN manager Sonia Nosheen thanked Pastor Steve and his staff for their hospitality and said it was part of their proactive effort to reach as many people as possible.

Pastor Steve and Noel Robinson at the vaccine pop-up clinic. 

Pastor Steve and Noel Robinson at the vaccine pop-up clinic. - Credit: City Gates Church

One attendee Noel Robinson, said he was excited to get the jab as he is diabetic and it could help him get on with his life.

He said he was happy to go to his church "not just for my spiritual wellbeing but also to look after our physical wellbeing".

