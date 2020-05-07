Search

Advanced search

Ilford cat survives being hit by train thanks to PDSA vets

PUBLISHED: 07:00 11 May 2020

Miracle cat Jay needed life-saving care from charity vets PDSA (Pic: PDSA)

Miracle cat Jay needed life-saving care from charity vets PDSA (Pic: PDSA)

Archant

A miracle cat who survived being hit by a train is on track to make a full recovery, thanks to vet charity PDSA.

Miracle cat Jay needed life-saving care from charity vets PDSA (Pic: PDSA)Miracle cat Jay needed life-saving care from charity vets PDSA (Pic: PDSA)

One-year-old Jay from Ilford, Essex, suffered horrific injuries, including a severed leg and fractured tail, after wandering on to the train tracks next to his home.

His owner, Darren Danks, began to worry something was wrong after Jay didn’t return home after being let out.

“Jay likes to explore but never ventures too far from home,” the 45-year-old said. “It was really out of character for him to go missing so I was really worried. When several hours had gone by I knew something was wrong.

“I took a look outside and could see Jay lying on the other side of our fence. I called out his name and he slowly began to hobble over. I was horrified when I noticed one of his back legs was missing.”

Despite the severity of his injuries, Jay found the energy to jump the nine-foot fence and return to Darren in the garden.

You may also want to watch:

“My wife was in tears and I was struggling to hold it together. There was a trail of blood leading from the train tracks and I thought we were going to lose him. I couldn’t believe he had survived being hit by a train.”

Jay was taken to the Ilford PDSA Pet Hospital, where PDSA currently have emergency vets on standby to provide life-saving care to pets during the coronavirus crisis.

“Jay was in a critical condition when he arrived at PDSA,” said the charity’s Vet Lucy Gardiner. “His right hind leg was severed from the accident and x-rays revealed he had fractured what was left of it, as well as his tail.

“Due to the level of trauma, we had no choice but to amputate what remained of his right hind leg. His broken tail also had to be amputated. This was complex surgery and there was a real risk that Jay wouldn’t pull through.”

Darren added: “Life without Jay doesn’t bare thinking about, he means the world to us and is such an important part of our family. My wife is deaf and Jay is an enormous source of comfort to her - he always picks us up when we are feeling down.

“We want to thank everyone at PDSA for saving his life. They never gave up on Jay, even when we thought all was lost. We’ve donated what we can towards Jay’s treatment, but I don’t think I can ever repay them for bringing my boy back from the brink.”

PDSA doesn’t receive any Government funding, so Jay’s life-saving treatment is only possible thanks to public support and kind donations.

Visit www.pdsa.org.uk/giving-tuesday to help out.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Woman is terrorised by attackers outside her Ilford home in broad daylight

CCTV footage shows a group of five attackers chasing a woman into her home and smashing her car.

Coronavirus: What has changed with Boris Johnson’s slight easing of lockdown?

Prime minister Boris Johnson. Picture: Yui Mok/PA.

Father charged with murder of two children with throats slit in Newbury Park

Pavinya Nithiyakumar and Nigish Nithiyakumar. Picture: Metropolitan Police

VE Day 75: What toll did the Second World War take on Ilford?

A VE Day celebration in Audrey Road in 1945. Picture: Redbridge Museum & Heritage Centre

Can you help police find a missing 17-year old Ilford girl who may be in Barking?

Police are worried for the safety of a 17-year-old Ilford girl named Karen who has been missing for over a week. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Most Read

Woman is terrorised by attackers outside her Ilford home in broad daylight

CCTV footage shows a group of five attackers chasing a woman into her home and smashing her car.

Coronavirus: What has changed with Boris Johnson’s slight easing of lockdown?

Prime minister Boris Johnson. Picture: Yui Mok/PA.

Father charged with murder of two children with throats slit in Newbury Park

Pavinya Nithiyakumar and Nigish Nithiyakumar. Picture: Metropolitan Police

VE Day 75: What toll did the Second World War take on Ilford?

A VE Day celebration in Audrey Road in 1945. Picture: Redbridge Museum & Heritage Centre

Can you help police find a missing 17-year old Ilford girl who may be in Barking?

Police are worried for the safety of a 17-year-old Ilford girl named Karen who has been missing for over a week. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Ilford cat survives being hit by train thanks to PDSA vets

Miracle cat Jay needed life-saving care from charity vets PDSA (Pic: PDSA)

I was there! West Ham fans share memories of being at Wembley on that historic day

First day cover

Greatest day of my career was winning FA Cup for West Ham says legendary goalkeeper Parkes

West Ham players celebrate winning the FA Cup in 1980 (pic Steve Bacon)

Boxing: Nations with lone Olympic medals

Rio Olympic bronze medalist Croatia's Filip Hrgovic (right) in action against Eric Molina in a WBC International heavyweight championship contest at the Diriyah Arena, Diriyah, Saudi Arabia

Coronavirus: Shops and schools will remain shut until June at the earliest

Prime minister Boris Johnson addressing the nation on Sunday, May 10, 2020. Picture: Andrew Parsons/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire
Drive 24