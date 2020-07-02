Queen’s and King George hospitals among best in country for listening to patients

Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust is among the top trusts for asking for feedback from its patients.

BHRUT, which runs Queen’s and King George hospitals, scored better than most other trusts when patients were questioned on whether they were asked to give views on the quality of care.

This shows the positive impact the Family and Friends Tests (FFTs) the trust gives to all its patients to fill in, giving their views on the care they received, and whether they would recommend it to their family and friends.

The results of the annual CQC Adult Inpatient Survey were published on Thursday, July, 2.

In most other areas of the survey, the trust’s scores stayed around the same as the previous year, in line with the national average.

There were some areas of improvement, particularly in the care and treatment category, including patients being involved in the decision-making about their care, having confidence in decisions about the best course of treatment, and receiving enough emotional support.

The trust’s scores decreased in two categories – operations and procedures, and waiting lists and planned admissions.

These included patients being less happy with the length of time waiting for an operation, as well as feeling the communication wasn’t as good as it could have been.

Kathryn Halford, chief nurse and deputy chief executive, said: “Patient feedback is extremely important to us, showing areas where we need to focus on and improve.

“At this time, given the impact the Covid-19 pandemic has had and will continue to have, it will be a bit more of a challenge for us.

“That’s why we are going to use an area where we’re doing well to help tackle areas where our patients are not quite as happy.

“As part of our new patient experience strategy, we’ll be updating and improving our FFT surveys, so we can review and act on our patient’s feedback more quickly.

“This should mean that by the next time these annual results are published, they will show the benefits of more regularly making adjustments to meet our patients’ needs.”

The annual survey relates to patients who stayed for one night or more in either King George, Goodmayes, or Queen’s, Romford, in July 2019.