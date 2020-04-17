Hospitals and surgeries in Redbridge appealing to businesses and schools for PPE

Genieveve Carnell, a co-ordinator of the Redbridgecovid19mutualaid Group, with donations (Pic: Andrea St.Hill) Archant

Hospitals, care homes and GP surgeries in Redbridge are appealing to community groups for help to obtain personal protective equipment (PPE).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Gift bag being prepared by Redbridgecovid19mutualaid Group (Pic: Andrea St.Hill) Gift bag being prepared by Redbridgecovid19mutualaid Group (Pic: Andrea St.Hill)

In spite of the efforts by the government they are looking for more equipment such as masks, aprons, latex gloves, visors and gowns.

You may also want to watch:

Genieveve Carnell, a co-ordinator of the Redbridge Covid-19 Mutual Aid Group, said: “The community aid groups provide support and food parcels to those in need within the borough and we have now received requests from hospitals, care homes and GP surgeries within Redbridge to assist them in sourcing PPE.”

Students at Bancroft’s School in Woodford Green gave up their Easter holidays to make visors, but the Mutual Aid group is appealing to schools and businesses for more help.

Anyone who may have items should fill out this form:https://forms.gle/9AryWWQcfYVXNoLj7.