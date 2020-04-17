Hospitals and surgeries in Redbridge appealing to businesses and schools for PPE
PUBLISHED: 13:12 17 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:12 17 April 2020
Archant
Hospitals, care homes and GP surgeries in Redbridge are appealing to community groups for help to obtain personal protective equipment (PPE).
In spite of the efforts by the government they are looking for more equipment such as masks, aprons, latex gloves, visors and gowns.
You may also want to watch:
Genieveve Carnell, a co-ordinator of the Redbridge Covid-19 Mutual Aid Group, said: “The community aid groups provide support and food parcels to those in need within the borough and we have now received requests from hospitals, care homes and GP surgeries within Redbridge to assist them in sourcing PPE.”
Students at Bancroft’s School in Woodford Green gave up their Easter holidays to make visors, but the Mutual Aid group is appealing to schools and businesses for more help.
Anyone who may have items should fill out this form:https://forms.gle/9AryWWQcfYVXNoLj7.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.