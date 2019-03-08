Woodford Green care home told it Requires Improvement after inspectors raise safety concerns

The corner of Mornington Road and Oaks Lane, Woodford Green, where Greenmantle Care Home is located. Picture: Google Maps Archant

A care home in Woodford Green has been told it Requires Improvement by health watchdogs after inspectors found breaches in relation to safe care and treatment.

Greenmantle Care Home, in Mornington Road, has been rated Requires Improvement for the past two consecutive inspections.

In the latest visit, inspectors found the home, which specialises in dementia care, was not always safe and there was limited assurance about safety and an increased risk that people could be harmed.

Not all fire records were up to date and there were not effective systems in place for the disposal of medicines.

Poor practice with regard to the management of fire safety and the recording and disposal of medicines potentially puts people's health, safety and wellbeing at risk and therefore this constituted a breach of Regulation 12 of the Health and Social Care Act 2008, inspectors said.

In terms of the care home being well-led, inspectors found said it required improvement, saying the management and leadership was inconsistent.

But the care home said it felt the rating was "harsh" considering it had been rated Good in other areas, such as being effective, caring and responsive.

Praising the service, inspectors said: "People were supported to have maximum choice and control of their lives and staff supported them in the least restrictive way possible and in their best interests; the policies and systems in the service supported this practice."

Systems were also in place to safeguard people from abuse and people and relatives told inspectors that they felt safe.

Inspectors said: "Staff told us they felt supported by the management and there was a good working atmosphere at the service."

Rokeya Hussain from the care home said: "There was ongoing building work undergone whilst the inspection was carried out, replacement of fire doors and the evidence of materials being purchased also shown to the inspector.

"The focus of the report was largely on the fire regulation, therefore all pending work has been completed and London Fire Brigade has been informed.

"I feel the inspector has taken a harsh decision to rate the home whilst the other areas have been rated as Good.

"As a provider I do not take my responsibility lightly and I have continued to take the necessary steps to ensure the safety and welfare of the home."