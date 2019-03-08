Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Woodford Green care home told it Requires Improvement after inspectors raise safety concerns

PUBLISHED: 12:00 20 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:29 20 August 2019

The corner of Mornington Road and Oaks Lane, Woodford Green, where Greenmantle Care Home is located. Picture: Google Maps

The corner of Mornington Road and Oaks Lane, Woodford Green, where Greenmantle Care Home is located. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

A care home in Woodford Green has been told it Requires Improvement by health watchdogs after inspectors found breaches in relation to safe care and treatment.

Greenmantle Care Home, in Mornington Road, has been rated Requires Improvement for the past two consecutive inspections.

In the latest visit, inspectors found the home, which specialises in dementia care, was not always safe and there was limited assurance about safety and an increased risk that people could be harmed.

Not all fire records were up to date and there were not effective systems in place for the disposal of medicines.

Poor practice with regard to the management of fire safety and the recording and disposal of medicines potentially puts people's health, safety and wellbeing at risk and therefore this constituted a breach of Regulation 12 of the Health and Social Care Act 2008, inspectors said.

In terms of the care home being well-led, inspectors found said it required improvement, saying the management and leadership was inconsistent.

You may also want to watch:

But the care home said it felt the rating was "harsh" considering it had been rated Good in other areas, such as being effective, caring and responsive.

Praising the service, inspectors said: "People were supported to have maximum choice and control of their lives and staff supported them in the least restrictive way possible and in their best interests; the policies and systems in the service supported this practice."

Systems were also in place to safeguard people from abuse and people and relatives told inspectors that they felt safe.

Inspectors said: "Staff told us they felt supported by the management and there was a good working atmosphere at the service."

Rokeya Hussain from the care home said: "There was ongoing building work undergone whilst the inspection was carried out, replacement of fire doors and the evidence of materials being purchased also shown to the inspector.

"The focus of the report was largely on the fire regulation, therefore all pending work has been completed and London Fire Brigade has been informed.

"I feel the inspector has taken a harsh decision to rate the home whilst the other areas have been rated as Good.

"As a provider I do not take my responsibility lightly and I have continued to take the necessary steps to ensure the safety and welfare of the home."

Most Read

Man arrested after 18 hours on Ilford Lane roof

The incident happened in Ilford Lane between Howard Road and Kingston Road. Picture: Google

MP ‘very concerned’ by reports of parking wardens ‘preying on pensioners’ at Newbury Park retail park

MP for Ilford North, Wes Streeting, has written to the store manager at B&Q to express his concerns about reports of parking wardens preying on pensioners who leave the site to visit other shops. Picture: Google

Ilford Lane closed as police deal with man on roof

Ilford Lane is closed to traffic and pedestrians as police try to help a man who has been on a roof since 8pm Saturday, August 17. Picture: Google

Revealed: Number of affordable family homes funded by mayor of London drops 64pc in Redbridge

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has been criticising for removing his family-sized housing targets. Picture: Ken Mears

Trade union official Sam Tarry hoping to be named Labour’s next parliamentary candidate for Ilford South

TSSA trade union official Sam Tarry has announced he is running to be named Labour's next parliamentary candidate in Ilford South. Picture: Sam Tarry

Most Read

Man arrested after 18 hours on Ilford Lane roof

The incident happened in Ilford Lane between Howard Road and Kingston Road. Picture: Google

MP ‘very concerned’ by reports of parking wardens ‘preying on pensioners’ at Newbury Park retail park

MP for Ilford North, Wes Streeting, has written to the store manager at B&Q to express his concerns about reports of parking wardens preying on pensioners who leave the site to visit other shops. Picture: Google

Ilford Lane closed as police deal with man on roof

Ilford Lane is closed to traffic and pedestrians as police try to help a man who has been on a roof since 8pm Saturday, August 17. Picture: Google

Revealed: Number of affordable family homes funded by mayor of London drops 64pc in Redbridge

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has been criticising for removing his family-sized housing targets. Picture: Ken Mears

Trade union official Sam Tarry hoping to be named Labour’s next parliamentary candidate for Ilford South

TSSA trade union official Sam Tarry has announced he is running to be named Labour's next parliamentary candidate in Ilford South. Picture: Sam Tarry

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Ilford Catholics nab victory over title rivals Nazeing

Tom Brady of Ilford Catholic hits out (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Balanta pleased at the Daggers ‘huge reaction’ in Harrogate Town win

Angelo Balanta of Dagenham during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Harrogate Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 17th August 2019

Cricket: McGrath hoping Essex can make mark with bat

Tom Westley in batting action for Essex during Kent CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at the St Lawrence Ground on 19th August 2019

Woodford Green care home told it Requires Improvement after inspectors raise safety concerns

The corner of Mornington Road and Oaks Lane, Woodford Green, where Greenmantle Care Home is located. Picture: Google Maps

Two Ilford pickpockets jailed after being caught red-handed by police in Westminster during anti-theft operation

Nicolae Dragomir and Violeta Petre have been jailed after they were caught by police pickpocketing in Westminster. Pictures: British Transport Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists