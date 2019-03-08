From cleaner to healthcare assistant: 'Exceptional dedication' sees Goodmayes worker win national award

Bindu Sasikumar, who works at the North East London NHS Treatment Centre, earned the Health Support Worker of the Year Award presented by Care UL Chief Executive Mike Parish. Picture: North East London NHS Treatment Centre Archant

A Goodmayes healthcare assistant has received a national award for her exceptional dedication to ensuring patients are treated in a spotlessly clean environment and for her work supporting operating theatre staff.

Bindu Sasikumar, who works at the North East London NHS Treatment Centre, Barley Lane, earned the Health Support Worker of the Year Award at the Care UK Healthcare Awards, which celebrate excellence and are open to thousands of clinical and support workers across the country.

Bindu started working at the centre as a cleaner in the theatre department. She impressed colleagues by always being cheerful, and always anticipating colleagues' needs without being asked.

She also worked hard at her education, attending night school to improve her level of English.

When a position came up for a theatre Health Care Assistant (HCA) she successfully applied.

“I was so happy and surprised when my name was called, I didn't think I could come this far,” Bindu told the Recorder.

“My daughter is very proud - she is a lawyer and she is delighted that I have won the award.

“I now hope to go on to take on further study and move further on in my career.”

Hospital director John O'Brien said Bindu will go way above her role and help in any department that needs her.

“Her standard of work is exceptional and her enthusiasm towards her job is an example to anyone,” he said.

“Bindu stands out as a healthcare hero for me because she goes the extra mile every day she works.

“She will change shifts, she will work extra hours and she will also swap departments if the need is there for her, and she is unfailing positive.

“Bindu now has the responsibility of training all new HCAs in the department, as the theatre management team know that she will show them the correct way of supporting the nursing team. She is truly a worthy winner.”

