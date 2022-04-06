Ilford boy is first child to get Covid jab at hospital vaccine hub

An 11-year-old boy became the first child to have a Covid jab at King George Hospital's vaccination hub.

The hospital in Goodmayes is now offering vaccines for youngsters aged between five and 11 after they became eligible.

Azmain Sikder, from Ilford, was first in line and follows his parents and 15-year-old sister in getting their jabs.

His dad Ali Iman said: “We had an excellent experience and he’s really happy he’s had it now. I’m relieved he’s protected too.”

Taz Milbank, lead nurse for Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust's Covid vaccine programme, said vaccinators are all registered nurses or midwives with additional training for vaccinating children.

"We know having a vaccination can be daunting for anyone, especially young children, so please be reassured you will not be rushed during your appointment."

To book your child’s vaccine, visit the NHS website and to contact the King George hub directly, call 01708 435 000, extension 5330.