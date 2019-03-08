Doctors appointments available on Good Friday and Easter Sunday in Redbridge, Havering and Barking and Dagenham

Appointments can still be made over the Easter period. Picture: PA PA Wire/PA Images

GPs are reminding people in Barking and Dagenham, Havering and Redbridge they can book appointments over the whole Easter holiday period.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

There are lots of diffrent options open to ill people over the Easter period. Picture: Anthony Devlin There are lots of diffrent options open to ill people over the Easter period. Picture: Anthony Devlin

With most local schools breaking up today (April 8), extra appointments have been made available at local GP hubs on weekday evenings, weekends and bank holidays.

This means parents can arrange for their child to be seen quickly at a time convenient to them.

Same day, urgent appointments are available every weekday evening between 6.30pm and 10pm, and on Saturdays and Sundays between 8am and 8pm.

It is much better for people whose condition is not urgent to use these services to see a GP or another health professional than to visit A&E.

This ensures that those who genuinely need life-saving emergency treatment can receive it as quickly as possible.

If you need health services in Barking and Dagenham, Havering or Redbridge over the Easter school holiday, including the bank holiday weekend, you have several options:

Urgent GP appointments are available at GP hubs in your borough between 8am and 8pm.

To book call 020 3770 1888 or contact NHS 111.

Walk-in centres can be visited without an appointment.

Loxford polyclinic, Ilford Lane, Ilford, is open between 8am and 8pm seven days a week and can be contacted on 020 8822 3800 Barking Community Hospital Walk-in Centre, in Upney Lane, Barking is open 7am-10pm weekdays and 9am-10pm weekends and bank holidays and

can be reached on 020 8924 6262.

Harold Wood Polyclinic, The Drive (off Gubbins Lane), Harold Wood, can be contacted on 01708 792000.

It is open 8am-8pm every day of the year (including weekends and all public holidays).

South Hornchurch walk-in service, South End Road, Rainham, can be contacted via 01708 576 000.

It is open 10am-2pm and 3pm-7pm Monday to Friday and 10am-2pm Saturday and Sunday.

If you do not urgently need to see a GP but still need some help, there are many pharmacies open during the Easter bank holiday in all three boroughs, a full list can be found on your local authority’s Clinical Commission Group (CCG) website.

If your surgery is closed but you need medical help you can call NHS 111, which is open 24/7.

Its trained advisors and experienced clinicians can assess you, offer advice and direct you to the right place for the medical care you need as quickly as possible.

If you need mental health support and need to speak to someone urgently you can call NELFT mental health direct on 0300 555 1000 at any time.

Dr Jagan John, local GP and chair of NHS Barking and Dagenham CCG, said: “If you or your child do get ill over the Easter holidays, there are lots of ways to get the care you need.

“No one wants to spend their time sitting in A&E and you don’t need to, as there are quicker, easier ways to get treatment, or to be seen by a nurse or doctor.

“Going to the right place ensures you receive the help you require as quickly as possible, and it also helps to free up A&E for people with life-threatening injuries and illnesses.”