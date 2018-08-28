Evening and weekend GP appointments available in Redbridge over Christmas

Appointments are available over Christmas. Picture: PA PA Wire/Press Association Images

People who need to see a doctor or practice nurse urgently can book appointments on weekday evenings, weekends and bank holidays over the Christmas period through the GP hubs service.

Residents registered at any surgery in the borough can book an appointment at Southdene Surgery, The Shrubberies, South Woodford, Newbury Group Practice, Perrymans Farm Road, Newbury Park or Fullwell Cross Medical Centre, Tomswood Hill, Barkingside, if they require a medical consultation.

These appointments can be secured by calling your own GP practice as usual during working hours, or by calling the booking line directly on 020 3770 1888.

Alternatively, you can access the service by calling NHS 111.

The hubs will be open between 6.30pm and 10pm during the week and 8am and 8pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

Those who require the service must book in advance and walk-in patients will not be seen.

Dr Anil Mehta, GP and NHS Redbridge Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) chairman, said: “We understand our patients are leading increasingly busy lives and there is now much more demand to be able to see a GP or nurse urgently outside normal working hours.

“Having services later in the evening, and at weekends and bank holidays, makes it easier for people to be seen more quickly and at a time that better suits them, and this even includes being able to see a GP on Christmas Day.”

A Redbridge CCG spokesman said that it is much better for people whose condition is not urgent to use these services to see a GP or another health professional than to visit A&E.

“This ensures that those who genuinely need life-saving emergency treatment can receive it as quickly as possible,” he added.

This winter, staff working the NHS 111 service will also be able to prescribe medicine.

Visit nhs.uk/staywell for more information on how to help you and your family to stay well this winter.