Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Evening and weekend GP appointments available in Redbridge over Christmas

PUBLISHED: 15:00 24 December 2018

Appointments are available over Christmas. Picture: PA

Appointments are available over Christmas. Picture: PA

PA Wire/Press Association Images

People who need to see a doctor or practice nurse urgently can book appointments on weekday evenings, weekends and bank holidays over the Christmas period through the GP hubs service.

Residents registered at any surgery in the borough can book an appointment at Southdene Surgery, The Shrubberies, South Woodford, Newbury Group Practice, Perrymans Farm Road, Newbury Park or Fullwell Cross Medical Centre, Tomswood Hill, Barkingside, if they require a medical consultation.

These appointments can be secured by calling your own GP practice as usual during working hours, or by calling the booking line directly on 020 3770 1888.

Alternatively, you can access the service by calling NHS 111.

The hubs will be open between 6.30pm and 10pm during the week and 8am and 8pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

Those who require the service must book in advance and walk-in patients will not be seen.

Dr Anil Mehta, GP and NHS Redbridge Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) chairman, said: “We understand our patients are leading increasingly busy lives and there is now much more demand to be able to see a GP or nurse urgently outside normal working hours.

“Having services later in the evening, and at weekends and bank holidays, makes it easier for people to be seen more quickly and at a time that better suits them, and this even includes being able to see a GP on Christmas Day.”

A Redbridge CCG spokesman said that it is much better for people whose condition is not urgent to use these services to see a GP or another health professional than to visit A&E.

“This ensures that those who genuinely need life-saving emergency treatment can receive it as quickly as possible,” he added.

This winter, staff working the NHS 111 service will also be able to prescribe medicine.

Visit nhs.uk/staywell for more information on how to help you and your family to stay well this winter.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Baby Jesus beheaded in Ilford

The figures were installed underneath the Christmas Tree. Picture BPCA

Seven Kings cabbie outraged at failing drugs test hopes to appeal DVLA decision

Taxi driver Tarhir Chohan

Two police officers hospitalised after three-car crash in Ilford

A police car was involved in a crash in Cranbrook Road this morning. Photo: Liam Coleman

Early Christmas present for Redbridge residents as new bridge opens

Cllr Athwal reopened the bridge and said the previous crossing was unsafe. Picture: Redbridge Labour

Meet the unsung heroes working across east London on Christmas Day

Firefighters from Ilford Fire Station who will be on duty over Christmas. Megan Cutts, Jim Jobson and Chloe Cornhill.

Most Read

Mass brawl in Muswell Hill pub sees ‘glasses thrown, men grappling on the floor and people arming themselves with chairs’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Belsize Park charity man eats nothing but mince pies for an entire month...and LOSES 11lb

#includeImage($article, 225)

Perfect plaster: Five top tips for painting new plaster

#includeImage($article, 225)

Borough shut out Potters Bar to be number one at Christmas

#includeImage($article, 225)

Why Camden Council says no to free Christmas parking: ‘There’s no benefit to traders’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Team News: Dagenham & Redbridge vs Leyton Orient

Leyton Orient forward Macauley Bonne celebrates with Josh Coulson after scoring against Gateshead (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Assistant Day: Anything is possible for Woodford Town in 2019

Woodford Town manager Dee Safer (right) and assistant Neil Day (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

Balanta a key player for Dagenham, says Embleton

Angelo Balanta of Dagenham netted in their victory over Ebbsfleet United (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Evening and weekend GP appointments available in Redbridge over Christmas

Appointments are available over Christmas. Picture: PA

Seven Kings cabbie outraged at failing drugs test hopes to appeal DVLA decision

Taxi driver Tarhir Chohan
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists