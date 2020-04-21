Search

Advanced search

Gants Hill 98-year-old coronavirus survivor battling to make it to 100

PUBLISHED: 07:00 22 April 2020

Freida Goldstone (left) is recovering from the coronavirus. Picture: Sharon Goldstone

Freida Goldstone (left) is recovering from the coronavirus. Picture: Sharon Goldstone

Archant

The daughter of a 98-year-old Gants Hill coronavirus survivor recounts the “rollercoaster” ride from thinking her mum was going to die to beating the virus.

Daughter Sharon thinks her mum seeing this card helped give her the will to live. Picture: Sharon GoldstoneDaughter Sharon thinks her mum seeing this card helped give her the will to live. Picture: Sharon Goldstone

Just last month Freida Goldstone was healthy, alert and playing cards with her grandson at the Vi and John Rubens Care Home.

At the end of March though she developed a bad cold and cough and her family suspected it might be coronavirus.

Her daughter Sharon Goldstone was used to visiting her a few times a week but found herself unable to see her mum as her condition got worse.

On April 8, Freida’s GP told Sharon they could either take her to hospital and risk being exposed to infections or stay at the care home where she was comfortable.

Sharon said everyday is a battle for Freida to survive but she is hoping she makes it to her 100th birthday. Picture: Sharon GoldstoneSharon said everyday is a battle for Freida to survive but she is hoping she makes it to her 100th birthday. Picture: Sharon Goldstone

Sharon said: “Because we couldn’t visit her and everyone was isolated, if we left her there then she would just die with no family to visit so we thought let’s take a chance.”

Freida was taken to King George Hospital where they found she had a severe chest infection and she tested positive for coronavirus.

You may also want to watch:

In hospital Freida’s condition got worse and her family thought she was going to die.

On Monday, April 13 Sharon put together a care package with pictures of her three children, nine grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren and a mobile phone and waited outside in her mask to find a nurse to deliver it.

A nurse read the card to Freida and Sharon was finally able to speak to her on the phone.

The next day her condition got even worse and Freida was refusing to eat.

Sharon said: “I felt helpless and wanted to be by her side holding her hand.”

Two days later though a doctor told Sharon her mum’s levels were back to normal and she was clear of any active infections and recommended transferring her back to her care home.

Once there, Freida’s care home nurse told Sharon she still had symptoms but a decision was made to not take her back to hospital and to see if she would improve there.

Sharon said she thinks her mum seeing pictures of her family gave her the will to live again and she is continuing that battle every day hoping she’ll make it to celebrate her 100th birthday.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Seven Kings School helping supply hospitals with reusable visors

Cllr leader Jas Athwal, head of DT Gurpal Thiara, and deputy head teacher Tanya Coleman (Pic: Seven Kings School)

Man suffers head injuries during Ilford fight

Police were called to the scene of a fight at Havelock Street where one man suffered head injuries. Picture: Google Maps

Recorder letters: Private renters, Wanstead Market, building works, post virus-Britain and Tesco Toxic Towers

The London Assembly is concerned about private renters post corinavirus. Picture: PA IMAGES

There With You: ‘Gallant effort’ provides 550 meals a day to those in need across Redbridge and Barking and Dagenham

Sam Tarry and volunteers from Singh Sabha delivering meals to vulnerable residents. Picture: Ben Maloney

The difference between hay fever and Covid symptoms

There are important characteristics which differentiate an allergy from Covid-19. Picture: PA

Most Read

Seven Kings School helping supply hospitals with reusable visors

Cllr leader Jas Athwal, head of DT Gurpal Thiara, and deputy head teacher Tanya Coleman (Pic: Seven Kings School)

Man suffers head injuries during Ilford fight

Police were called to the scene of a fight at Havelock Street where one man suffered head injuries. Picture: Google Maps

Recorder letters: Private renters, Wanstead Market, building works, post virus-Britain and Tesco Toxic Towers

The London Assembly is concerned about private renters post corinavirus. Picture: PA IMAGES

There With You: ‘Gallant effort’ provides 550 meals a day to those in need across Redbridge and Barking and Dagenham

Sam Tarry and volunteers from Singh Sabha delivering meals to vulnerable residents. Picture: Ben Maloney

The difference between hay fever and Covid symptoms

There are important characteristics which differentiate an allergy from Covid-19. Picture: PA

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

People have been showing support for the NHS throughout the pandemic. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA

West Ham confirm cancellation of Queensland Champions Cup

West Ham United manager David Moyes during a Premier League match at London Stadium

Gants Hill 98-year-old coronavirus survivor battling to make it to 100

Freida Goldstone (left) is recovering from the coronavirus. Picture: Sharon Goldstone

Hockey: Investec to end sponsorship of GB and England teams

Lily Owsley celebrates (pic England Hockey)

A whirlwind start to life at West Ham says Bowen

West Ham's Jarrod Bowen
Drive 24