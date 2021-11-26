News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > News > Health

Trust admits 'still more to do' despite diagnostic imaging improvements

Author Picture Icon

Michael Cox

Published: 4:22 PM November 26, 2021
Whipps Cross University Hospital (Picture: Katie Collins/PA)

Whipps Cross University Hospital - Credit: Katie Collins/PA

Inspectors found improvements in the diagnostic imaging services at Whipps Cross and Royal London Hospitals during a follow-up visit.

Barts Health NHS Trust was criticised by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) after inspecting the hospitals' provision in May.

At that inspection, it found "several serious concerns" at both venues, in Leytonstone and Whitechapel, including allegations of bullying and racism in the department.

Nicola Wise, CQC's head of hospital inspection for London, said after that report was published: "It was deeply concerning that, at both hospitals, staff were concerned about using mechanisms for raising concerns or reporting incidents because they were afraid they may be treated unfavourably by managers for doing so.”

Diagnostic imaging at Whipps Cross was rated 'inadequate', the care regulator's lowest level.

Ageing equipment at Whipps was found not to always work and rooms containing specialist equipment were not always locked.

CQC re-visited both hospitals in September and has published reports of its findings.

It said Barts had met requirements to deliver care safely in diagnostic imaging and CQC was assured the improvements were being "embedded".

Most Read

  1. 1 Fairlop Waters car park to transform into ice-rink for Christmas
  2. 2 Mercato Metropolitano to host taster market in Ilford
  3. 3 Thief threatened woman with bottle at Ilford High Road Sainsbury's Local
  1. 4 Call for witnesses after man, 54, dies following Eastern Avenue collision
  2. 5 Members of Mali Boys gang jailed for supplying Class A drugs into Essex
  3. 6 Covid-19: How Redbridge's current figures compare to November 2020 lockdown
  4. 7 Chance of snow in London this weekend
  5. 8 Festivities planned to mark Ilford's Christmas lights switch-on
  6. 9 Which Underground lines are affected today
  7. 10 Met Police arrest more than 900 in London-wide knife crime op

The trust found better governance processes for the department, with improvements in completing risk assessments.

Inspectors also found better oversight in staffing levels among radiographers.

A failure to prove "consistent" out of hours cover for these staff at Whipps Cross was one of the concerns raised at the last inspection.

After the latest visit, inspectors wrote: "The department removed the use of the separate system for recording out of hours shifts for staff in June 2021 and transferred all existing shifts to a single source for recording staff shifts.

"This allowed more effective monitoring of shifts both in and out of hours."

A spokesperson for Barts said: "We are pleased with the outcome of the follow-up CQC inspection of our imaging services.

"While we know there is still more to do, we have been working hard to make immediate improvements in response to the concerns identified in May.

"This includes the roll out of relevant training, updating risk assessments and carrying out a thorough review of the security and safety issues raised."

Royal London Hospital
Redbridge News
Newham News
Tower Hamlets News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Maria Jane Rawlings  was aged 45 and a mother of two daughters living in the Chelmsford area

London Live

Barking man 'showed little remorse' over murdering mother-of-two

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
A child and two men suffered from smoke inhalation in a Stamford Hill flat fire on Friday evening (November 19).

London Fire Brigade

Three people escape overnight flat fire in Ilford

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Boxer Amir Khan and fan Alvee Pritom at the launch of Ottoman Doner in Ilford 

London Live

'Electric atmosphere' captured on TikTok as Amir Khan opens kebab shop

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
The team from Jaipur in South Woodford after winning the award for best Indian restaurant in east London.

London Live

South Woodford restaurant named best Indian in east London

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon