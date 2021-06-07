Covid-19 vaccination bus back on tour in Redbridge

Published: 2:12 PM June 7, 2021

The Redbridge Covid-19 vaccine bus is offering six vaccination clinics over two weeks from today (Monday June 7). - Credit: Redbridge Council

The Covid-19 vaccination bus is once again touring Redbridge.

From today (Monday, June 7), the double decker bus - launched in Ilford six weeks ago to boost vaccine uptake - is offering six clinics over the next two weeks across three locations.

As part of a continuing collaboration between Redbridge Council, community groups and the NHS, the vaccination bus will be in action on June 7, 9, 11, 14, 16 and 18.

This follows previous sessions where the bus offered twilight clinics to mosques during Ramadan.

While people were previously advised to wait until they were contacted to book their vaccine, those aged 30 and above are now free to contact the NHS to get vaccinated.

Speaking at the April launch, Redbridge's director of public health Gladys Xavier said: "We want to make it as easy as possible to get vaccinated and the new bus will support many more people to do so while helping to keep Redbridge safe."

Starting today the Redbridge Vaccination Bus is offering six vaccination clinics, helping eligible residents to get their jab within a short walk of their home or workplace.



Find out more ➡️ https://t.co/mHtraoUlNj#RedbridgeVaccBus #COVID19 #CovidVaccine #GetVaccinated pic.twitter.com/CcdGgfLX5t — Redbridge Council (@RedbridgeLive) June 7, 2021

Fast forward to June and the team is aiming to reach more residents by running an expanded bus route.

Starting today, the bus will first stop at Winston Way Academy in Ilford, while on Wednesday it will do so at Cleveland Road Primary School in Ilford.

Both these sessions will run from 6-9pm.

There will be a double session on Friday (June 11), with the bus set to pitch up at Jubilee Gardens in Ilford Lane between 12-3pm and 5-7pm.

The following week's sessions - running on June 14, 16 and 18 - will be an identical repeat of the above route.

The service is only available to those who have yet to have their first dose; those awaiting their second dose will be contacted by the NHS.

Anyone eligible for the vaccine can book by calling the free phone line on 0800 038 5929 between 8am and 8pm, seven days a week.

Bookings can be made without an NHS number, provided the resident is registered with a GP practice.

Vaccine information is available in a number of different languages at england.nhs.uk/london/our-work/covid-19-vaccine-communication-materials/