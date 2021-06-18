Published: 3:05 PM June 18, 2021

Covid vaccinations are being given at Redbridge Town Hall in Ilford on Saturday, June 19. - Credit: Archant

Coronavirus vaccinations will be available in Ilford this Saturday to those who are eligible.

Redbridge residents and their family members, or those who work in Redbridge and are over the age of 18, can get their first or second vaccine jabs at Redbridge Town Hall on June 19.

The clinic will be open from 9am until 8.30pm and booking is not required, Redbridge Council said.

Cllr Mark Santos, cabinet member for adult social care and health, said: “We are making real progress in Redbridge to offer vaccinations to all our residents and those who work here but we also want to make it easier and quicker.



“So please come along to the town hall this Saturday where you can have either your first or second vaccination. You do not need to book an appointment - just turn up.

“The more of us that get vaccinated, the quicker we can look to getting back to a more normal way of life and move closer towards the freedoms everyone is missing.”

You may also want to watch:

A queuing system will be in place and the council have asked people to be patient in waiting for their turn.

Those who have had their first Pfizer jab are advised to wait 56 days until their second, meaning they should only attend for a second jab if their first was on or before April 24.

Redbridge residents who have not had their first vaccine can also go to the London Stadium in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, Stratford, tomorrow (June 19).

Booking is required, with appointments available from 10am to 8pm.

The council is also offering residents the opportunity to get the vaccine through their mobile clinic.

The vaccination bus goes to various locations throughout the borough and there is a schedule timetable on the council’s website https://www.redbridge.gov.uk/.