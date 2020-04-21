Search

Advanced search

British Asian stars in coronavirus advice video aimed at BAME communities

PUBLISHED: 19:00 21 April 2020

Actor and broadcaster Adil Ray takes part in the film. Picture: PA

Actor and broadcaster Adil Ray takes part in the film. Picture: PA

PA Archive/PA Images

Comedian Adil Ray, actress Meera Syal and TV presenter Anita Rani are among those taking part

Film-maker Gurinder Chadha, who aunt died of coronavirus. Picture: PAFilm-maker Gurinder Chadha, who aunt died of coronavirus. Picture: PA

British Asian stars have released a film giving advice about staying safe from coronavirus, which statistics show is disproportionately affecting BAME (Black, Asian and minority ethnic) communities.

Comedian Adil Ray, actress Meera Syal and TV presenter Anita Rani, are among those taking part in the three-minute clip which contains advice developed in conjunction with Public Health England.

Figures published yesterday by NHS England showed that 16.2 per cent of those who died with coronavirus up to April 17 were from a BAME background.

Adil Ray, actor and broadcaster and one of the organisers of the video, which is posted on YouTube, said: “We all felt that we had to do something during these unprecedented times. It is evident that some of the advice and messages are not getting to some communities when they need it most.”

Actress and writer Meera Syal. Picture: PAActress and writer Meera Syal. Picture: PA

Bethnal Green and Bow MP Rushanara Ali described is as an “urgent message”. She tweeted: “We know the virus is disproportionately affecting BAME communities, so it’s vital we reach them.”

The video was also shared by Newham and Tower Hamlets councils.

You may also want to watch:

Newham Council tweeted: “Our neighbours Tower Hamlets have just shared a powerful video with an important coronavirus message from a number of British-Asian faces you’ll recognise. Please listen and share with our diverse community.”

One of those who took part was award-winning film-maker Gurinder Chadha who this week hailed the “NHS heroes” who stayed at her aunt’s bedside as she lost the fight with coronavirus complications in hospital.

Chadha, whose hit movies include Bend It Like Beckham and Blinded By The Light, described how family members, prevented by lockdown restrictions from being with their dying ‘bhuaji’ [auntie], instead said prayers and their final goodbyes by video call on Sunday.

Chadha wrote on Instagram: “We said goodbye to my dearest bhuaji from #covi̇d19 complications.

“She was my dad’s little sister.. and doted on me. She survived the Partition of India and sadly for us, her family, no one could be with her in person in her final moments.

“But two nurses in the Surrey hospital held her hand, FaceTimed her children who all chanted Sikh prayers during which her soul departed. God bless the #nhsheroes who made my dear aunt’s passing humane.”

Film is here

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Seven Kings School helping supply hospitals with reusable visors

Cllr leader Jas Athwal, head of DT Gurpal Thiara, and deputy head teacher Tanya Coleman (Pic: Seven Kings School)

Recorder letters: Private renters, Wanstead Market, building works, post virus-Britain and Tesco Toxic Towers

The London Assembly is concerned about private renters post corinavirus. Picture: PA IMAGES

Man suffers head injuries during Ilford fight

Police were called to the scene of a fight at Havelock Street where one man suffered head injuries. Picture: Google Maps

The difference between hay fever and Covid symptoms

There are important characteristics which differentiate an allergy from Covid-19. Picture: PA

Redbridge primary school place allocations announced

Newbury Park Primary School

Most Read

Seven Kings School helping supply hospitals with reusable visors

Cllr leader Jas Athwal, head of DT Gurpal Thiara, and deputy head teacher Tanya Coleman (Pic: Seven Kings School)

Recorder letters: Private renters, Wanstead Market, building works, post virus-Britain and Tesco Toxic Towers

The London Assembly is concerned about private renters post corinavirus. Picture: PA IMAGES

Man suffers head injuries during Ilford fight

Police were called to the scene of a fight at Havelock Street where one man suffered head injuries. Picture: Google Maps

The difference between hay fever and Covid symptoms

There are important characteristics which differentiate an allergy from Covid-19. Picture: PA

Redbridge primary school place allocations announced

Newbury Park Primary School

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Hockey: Investec to end sponsorship of GB and England teams

Lily Owsley celebrates (pic England Hockey)

A whirlwind start to life at West Ham says Bowen

West Ham's Jarrod Bowen

UEFA open to domestic leagues being cancelled ‘in special cases’

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, (right) battles for possession of the ball with Tottenham Hotspur's Davinson Sanchez, (left) during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London.

McAnuff says improvements are needed for any return

Jobi McAnuff holds off Liam O'Neil (pic Simon O'Connor)

West Ham defender Fredericks hopes to entertain in ePremier League Invitational

West Ham United's Ryan Fredericks (Pic: Gareth Fuller/PA)
Drive 24