Covid deaths hit 1,900 at Barts Trust's hospitals

Published: 1:00 PM September 7, 2021

New figures show just over 1,900 patients with Covid-19 have died at Barts Health NHS Trust-run hospitals.

As of 5pm on September 5, a total of 1,901 patients in the trust's five hospitals who had Covid-19 have died over the course of the pandemic.

Barts Health runs the Royal London, Whitechapel, Newham and Whipps Cross hospitals, as well as St Bartholomew’s in the City of London.

More than 17,500 Covid-19 patients admitted to the hospitals have recovered and been discharged.

As of 8am yesterday (September 6), 148 in-patients with laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 were staying at a trust hospital.

The figure constitutes a small rise on the 143 Covid-19 in-patients reported by the trust on August 26.

Of those with confirmed Covid-19, seven were newly diagnosed in the previous 24 hours, while 42 were being cared for in critical care beds or on enhanced levels of oxygen.