Covid cases drop at Queen’s and King George hospitals

Published: 11:55 AM September 18, 2021

The number of patients with confirmed Covid-19 at Queen’s and King George Hospitals is dropping.

Figures released on Wednesday (September 15) revealed there were 47 in-patients with confirmed cases of Covid-19 at the two hospitals.

That is down from a reported 56 cases the previous Wednesday, September 8, and 70 the week before that.

The figures are published by Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust (BHRUT), which runs King George in Goodmayes and Queen’s in Romford.

It admitted just three patients with newly diagnosed Covid-19 in the 24 hours prior to the release and has 15 Covid-19 patients in critical care.

Critical care capacity, excluding neonatal intensive care unit beds, is at 86 per cent, having been at 98pc just two weeks prior.

Staff absence is currently at 281 (3.78pc), down from 283 (3.79pc) last week.

Of those staff who are absent, six are in isolation and 25 have tested positive for Covid-19.

Over the course of the pandemic, 1,668 patients who died at the hospitals had a positive Covid-19 test result within 28 days of death.

Meanwhile, 5,515 patients with Covid-19 have recovered and been discharged.

