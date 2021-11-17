Covid cases in east London are on the rise - Credit: Mike Brooke

Covid cases at Barts Health NHS Trust hospitals have risen over the last two weeks.

As of 8am today (November 17), there were 132 patients with laboratory-confirmed Covid across the five Barts Health hospitals - four of which are in east London.

Of those confirmed cases, 16 were newly diagnosed in the previous 24 hours.

A total of 39 Covid patients were being treated in critical care beds or on enhanced levels of oxygen.

The Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, Mile End Hospital, Newham Hospital in Plaistow and Whipps Cross Hospital in Leytonstone, which serves much of Redbridge, are run by the trust.

The current figure is slightly up on two weeks ago, when there were 128 confirmed Covid patients across the hospitals on November 2.

As of 5pm yesterday (November 16) a total of 2,006 patients admitted with confirmed Covid have died at Barts Health hospitals during the pandemic.

Over the same period, 20,615 have recovered and been discharged.