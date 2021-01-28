'First step back to normality': King George Covid vaccine hub launches
- Credit: BHRUT
A new vaccination hub opened up at King George Hospital on Wednesday (January 27), with 233 people receiving the first dose of their jab.
In addition a total of 11,879 people received the jab on Wednesday at the hub at Queen's Hospital, which launched in December.
One of the first people to get the vaccine at the new hub was nurse Lola Smith, who works in the children's emergency department.
She said: "As a BAME member of staff, we just need to lead by example. There's been a lot of misinformation and fear about the vaccine especially in our community and that's what led me to do it. It's a lifeline for me and my family."
The first person to be jabbed was Joe Flynn, who works in the outpatients clinic prep department.
He said he was proud to be the first after having worked at the trust for six years and said it "feels like the first step back to normality".