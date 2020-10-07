Coronavirus: Redbridge’s infection rate passes 100

The infection rate in Redbridge is now 104, almost double that of neighbouring borough Havering. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

The coronavirus infection rate in Redbridge is now at 104 per 100,000 people.

The infection rate, which is calculated as the seven-day rolling average of new cases has been consistently shooting up in the last month and has been the highest across London.

At the beginning of September the infection rate was only at 18.

Redbridge’s infection rate is nearly double that of Havering (which stands at 56 as of cases through October 4) and significantly higher than Barking and Dagenham (59.65) and Newham (70).

October 1 saw the largest single day increase of new cases at 57.

There were a total of 765 new positive cases in the month of September, five and a half times the amount of cases in August and almost 11 times the cases in July.

The highest single day total in the first wave of the pandemic was on April 7 when there were 54 new cases - though that was before mass testing was implemented.

There were three new coronavirus deaths recorded at Barking, Havering and Redbridge Trust (BHRUT) in the last 24-hour period.

The latest NHS England figures show 450 people died in hospital at BHRUT.

Of 189 trusts in England, BHRUT has the 12th-highest death toll.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

This means some of the deaths that were first recorded in the latest period may actually have taken place days earlier.