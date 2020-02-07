Search

Advanced search

'Frustrating waste of resources': Missed GP appointments in Redbridge cost £2.5m last year

PUBLISHED: 07:00 10 February 2020

Missed GP appointments in Redbridge cost the NHS millions of pounds last year. Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA Images

Missed GP appointments in Redbridge cost the NHS millions of pounds last year. Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA Images

PA Archive/PA Images

Patients failed to show up for tens of thousands of GP appointments in Redbridge last year and cost the NHS millions of pounds in the process, new figures show.

The Royal College of GPs says missed appointments are "frustrating" for doctors but warned that non-attendance could be for many reasons, including underlying mental health issues.

NHS Digital data shows that last year an estimated 83,911 appointments were missed without enough notice to invite other patients in the Redbridge Clinical Commissioning Group area - an average of 230 per day.

This includes appointments with nurses, therapists and other practice staff, as well as doctors.

A missed GP appointment costs around £30, according to NHS England, meaning the NHS Redbridge CCG could have lost out on around £2.5million through patient no-shows last year.

You may also want to watch:

This cost, on top of the disruption for staff and other patients, would pay for the average annual salary of 43 full-time GPs.

A survey by Pulse magazine last year found that four in ten GPs would be in favour of charging patients for appointments.

A spokesman for NHS Redbridge CCG said GP practices are under even greater pressure at this time of year due to winter illnesses and urged patients to do their bit by letting their practice know if they need to cancel or rearrange their appointment.

"When patients miss appointments it can be a frustrating waste of resources for GPs and their teams, and also for those other patients who are trying to secure an appointment for themselves," he said.

"If a patient can't make their slot, we would urge them to notify their practice as soon as possible so it can offer that valuable time to someone else who needs it.

"There are now many ways of cancelling an appointment and practices in Redbridge are using a range of methods, including online services and telephone and text reminders, to encourage patients to keep their appointments or cancel them in a timely manner."

A survey by Pulse magazine last year found that four in ten GPs would be in favour of charging patients for appointments.

Most Read

Two teenagers hospitalised after stabbing in Goodmayes while police hunt suspect

Two males in their mid-teens were stabbed on Kinfauns Road in Goodmayes on Saturday night. Picture: Google Maps

Man in critical condition after being stabbed in Ilford home during the day

One man, in his mid-30s, is in critical condition after being stabbed at a home in Ilford during the day on Saturday. Picture: Google Maps

Seven Kings stabbings: Three dead men formally identified by police

Harinder Kumar, Malkit Singh Dillon and Narinder Singh Lubhaya were all killed in a triple stabbing in Seven Kings on Sunday January 19 2020. Pictures: Met Police

Robbers sentenced for terrying knife-point attacks on sex workers

The men caught on CCTV. Picture: Met Police

Family of Woodford Green air cadet killed at 25 mentors future leaders

Ajvir Singh Sandhu's family are promoting future leaders through their foundation after they tragically lost their son in 2016. Photo: Amrik Sandhu

Most Read

Two teenagers hospitalised after stabbing in Goodmayes while police hunt suspect

Two males in their mid-teens were stabbed on Kinfauns Road in Goodmayes on Saturday night. Picture: Google Maps

Man in critical condition after being stabbed in Ilford home during the day

One man, in his mid-30s, is in critical condition after being stabbed at a home in Ilford during the day on Saturday. Picture: Google Maps

Seven Kings stabbings: Three dead men formally identified by police

Harinder Kumar, Malkit Singh Dillon and Narinder Singh Lubhaya were all killed in a triple stabbing in Seven Kings on Sunday January 19 2020. Pictures: Met Police

Robbers sentenced for terrying knife-point attacks on sex workers

The men caught on CCTV. Picture: Met Police

Family of Woodford Green air cadet killed at 25 mentors future leaders

Ajvir Singh Sandhu's family are promoting future leaders through their foundation after they tragically lost their son in 2016. Photo: Amrik Sandhu

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

‘Frustrating waste of resources’: Missed GP appointments in Redbridge cost £2.5m last year

Missed GP appointments in Redbridge cost the NHS millions of pounds last year. Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA Images

Essex Senior League: Ilford, Redbridge, Clapton all win

Hassan Nalbant of Redbridge and Jordan Fisher of Ilford during Redbridge vs Ilford, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 10th January 2020

West Ham match at Manchester City postponed because of adverse weather

West Ham United manager David Moyes will have more time to prepare his team for Liverpool

FIH Pro League: GB men win, women take shoot-out spoils

Great Britain's men celebrate a goal against New Zealand (pic GB Hockey)

Recorder letters: Parks and green spaces and council v public

Valentines Park in Ilford has been voted one of the best in Britain. Picture: REDBRIDGE COUNCIL
Drive 24