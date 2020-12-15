Video
New vaccination hub opens today at Queen's Hospital Romford
- Credit: Ken Mears
A new vaccination hub has opened at Romford's Queen's Hospital and will start its first vaccinations this afternoon.
Care home workers and vulnerable frontline NHS staff will be amongst the first to receive the vaccination, with those eligible to be contacted directly to book an appointment.
Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust (BHRUT) made the announcement today, Tuesday, December 15.
Chief medical officer Magda Smith was "delighted" the coronavirus vaccine will now be available across the three boroughs. She said: “I am excited about this vaccine as I believe it will be a game changer.
“I have absolutely no hesitation in having it to protect myself from Covid-19 so I can continue to help my patients. When it’s your turn, please do get jabbed."
With the vaccine the "best defence" against coronavirus, Magda believes its availability "will help make 2021 a better year than 2020 has been".
Most Read
- 1 Police hunting for driver after teen hit by car in Ilford on way to school
- 2 What are the new rules as London moves to Tier 3 restrictions?
- 3 London set to move into Tier 3 after rise in Covid cases
- 4 Heritage site Wanstead grotto to get makeover
- 5 Young Citizen: Ilford girl with Down syndrome raises money for hospitals that took care of her
- 6 Redbridge Council launches campaign to tackle fly-tipping
- 7 Coronavirus: Redbridge Council calls emergency meeting amidst high infection rates
- 8 Wheelie bins a go-go - all Redbridge residents getting new bins in spring
- 9 Appeal for information on Woodford Green dog snatch
- 10 Driver arrested after intervention of Clayhall neighbourhood watch members