New vaccination hub opens today at Queen's Hospital Romford

Published: 3:00 PM December 15, 2020 Updated: 3:16 PM December 15, 2020

A vaccination hub is to open today (December 15) at Queen’s Hospital in Romford, with care home workers and vulnerable frontline NHS staff amongst the first to receive the vaccination. - Credit: Ken Mears

A new vaccination hub has opened at Romford's Queen's Hospital and will start its first vaccinations this afternoon.

Care home workers and vulnerable frontline NHS staff will be amongst the first to receive the vaccination, with those eligible to be contacted directly to book an appointment.

Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust (BHRUT) made the announcement today, Tuesday, December 15.

Chief medical officer Magda Smith was "delighted" the coronavirus vaccine will now be available across the three boroughs. She said: “I am excited about this vaccine as I believe it will be a game changer.

“I have absolutely no hesitation in having it to protect myself from Covid-19 so I can continue to help my patients. When it’s your turn, please do get jabbed."

With the vaccine the "best defence" against coronavirus, Magda believes its availability "will help make 2021 a better year than 2020 has been".








