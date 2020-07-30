Search

Advanced search

Quiz

How well do you know the coronavirus social distancing rules?

PUBLISHED: 17:00 31 July 2020

Pubs reopened at the beginning of July. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Pubs reopened at the beginning of July. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Archant

The Covid-19 outbreak means life for everyone has changed beyond recognition in the past five months - but how well do you really know the new rules?

Since early March the government has introduced more and more guidelines in a bid to limit the spread of coronavirus and to help keep the population healthy.

Advice started with regular, thorough hand washing and no longer shaking hands, soon avoiding large gatherings was the norm and then came the clear advice to stay at home to save lives.

You may also want to watch:

But as the country has emerged from lockdown, new rules, which change with different settings and scenarios, have been introduced.

While some of the instructions are very clear, others have caused confusion with people interpreting the advice differently.

Now that shops, pubs and restaurants are open, swimming pools and gyms begin to let people back, and the Kenneth More Theatre is set to hold its first performance tomorrow, how well do you know the rules?

Take our quiz to find out.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Figures show the number of Covid deaths in your area of Redbridge

ONS figures reveal the areas in Redbridge with the highest coronavirus death tolls. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Police officer injured as fight breaks out during Ilford Eid celebrations

Dudley Road, Ilford, facing out onto Ilford Lane. Police attended reports of overcrowding blocking traffic in this area last night. An officer suffered a head injury after a fight broke out. So far, one arrest has been made. Picture: Google Maps

Ilford burger restaurant applies to stay open later

People living nearby say issues with littering, anti-social behaviour and public nuisance iin Ilford Lane will get worse if the burger restaurant is permitted to open later. Picture: Google Streetview

Eight people lift car to save trapped cyclist in Woodford Green

A woman tends to a cyclist who was trapped underneath a car in Charlie Browns roundabout. Picture: Theresa O'Sullivan

Owners of new Clayhall restaurant deny plans to turn it into shisha bar

The restaurant will open in this row of shops. Picture: LDRS

Most Read

Figures show the number of Covid deaths in your area of Redbridge

ONS figures reveal the areas in Redbridge with the highest coronavirus death tolls. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Police officer injured as fight breaks out during Ilford Eid celebrations

Dudley Road, Ilford, facing out onto Ilford Lane. Police attended reports of overcrowding blocking traffic in this area last night. An officer suffered a head injury after a fight broke out. So far, one arrest has been made. Picture: Google Maps

Ilford burger restaurant applies to stay open later

People living nearby say issues with littering, anti-social behaviour and public nuisance iin Ilford Lane will get worse if the burger restaurant is permitted to open later. Picture: Google Streetview

Eight people lift car to save trapped cyclist in Woodford Green

A woman tends to a cyclist who was trapped underneath a car in Charlie Browns roundabout. Picture: Theresa O'Sullivan

Owners of new Clayhall restaurant deny plans to turn it into shisha bar

The restaurant will open in this row of shops. Picture: LDRS

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Essex reveal team for Kent clashes

Essex head coach Anthony McGrath leaves the pitch following the warm-up during Kent Spitfires vs Essex Eagles, Royal London One-Day Cup Cricket at The Kent County Cricket Ground on 5th May 2019

Raji seeks first Ilford win at Frenford

Oakfield Parkonians CC (batting) vs Ilford CC, Friendly Match Cricket at Oakfield Playing Fields on 11th July 2020. Recreational cricket restarts under new ECB guidelines in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Wanstead will not take new boys Harold Wood lightly as they prepare for next clash

Joe Ellis-Grewal of Wanstead (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Gameplan for growth delivers for female football

The Gameplan for Growth was published as a formal strategy for the development of women’s and girls’ football in England

Woodford Wells captain Johnson frustrated with abandonement but pleased with performance

H Blogg of Woodford Wells during Gidea Park and Romford CC (fielding) vs Woodford Wells CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Gidea Park Sports Ground on 1st June 2019