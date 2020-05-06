Children’s ward at King George Hospital temporarily closed

King George Hospital in Goodmayes. Photo: Ken Mears Archant

Clover Ward, the children’s ward at King George Hospital has been temporarily closed and patients who need specialist care will be transferred to Queen’s Hospital.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust (BHRUT), which runs both hospitals said the closure was done to ensure the safety of its young patients and move its specialist care to one location while it deals with Covid-19.

The trust has confirmed the closure is temporary and it is not permanently shuttering the paedetric ward at King George.

BHRUT Chief Executive Tony Chambers said: “To ensure the safety of our young patients, we have co-located inpatient paediatric services at Queen’s Hospital, which will ensure we have the specialist care for children in one place.

“A small number of children attend King George Hospital, which has recently decreased significantly.

You may also want to watch:

“Therefore, it is in the best interests of these children to consolidate specialist care on one site.”

A number of services have been moved to different locations while the trust battles the pandemic, including cancer treatments shifted to a private hospital in Brentwood last month.

Health campaigner Andy Walker said BHRUT should make the closure clear on their website so parents know where to take their children.

He said; “I understand they are busy but why on earth isn’t it on their website?

“Parents need to be aware.

“When parents bring their children in, time is critical and depending on the case they need to know whether they should be taking their children directly to Queen’s.”

Mr Chambers added: “We are monitoring this situation closely, undertaking daily reviews to ensure the continued safety of these children.”