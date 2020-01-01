Clayhall and Woodford Green GP services rated Good by health inspectors

The Clayhall Practice Group which runs Clayhall Clinic has been rated Good by CQC inspectors. Picture: Google Maps Archant

A GP practice group that runs clinics in Woodford Green and Clayhall has once again been rated Good by health inspectors.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

On Friday, February 27, the Care Quality Commission (CQC) published its latest report on the Clayhall Group Practice - which runs GP clinics in Roding Lane North and Clayhall Avenue.

During an inspection on January 15, CQC inspectors found services at the group to be Good in terms of their effectiveness and leadership - the same rating it received during its last inspection on June 12 2017.

In her report, Dr Rosie Benneyworth, the CQC's chief inspector of primary medical services and integrated care, said every area of the practice was rated Good with the exeption of its care for families, children and young people, which was given the grade Requires Improvemnent.

Dr Bennyworth noted: "At this inspection we found that patients received effective care and treatment that met their needs and that the culture of the practice and the way it was led and managed meant the delivery and continual improvement of quality person-centred care.

You may also want to watch:

"Whilst we found no breaches of regulation, the provider should continue with efforts to increase the up-take of child immunisations and cervical screening."

Around 10.700 patients are currently registered to the group's two surgeries, which see three GP partners and two salaried GPs offer around 42 sessions a week.

A practice nurse, locum pharmacist and healthcare assistant provide another 15 sessions weekly.

The only area where inspectors had slight concerns were the rate of child immunisations - with rates for children below the age of five falling below World Health Organisation guidelines.

The report states: "The practice was aware of this and told us that they would continue with their efforts in engaging with parents through the recall process and speaking with parents if they attended the practice for another reason to explain the importance of having their child immunised.

"Opportunistic immunisations were also offered.

"The demographic population groups covered by the two locations meant that the practice had some patients who did not wish to have their child immunised due to cultural reasons."