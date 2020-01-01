Search

Advanced search

Clayhall and Woodford Green GP services rated Good by health inspectors

PUBLISHED: 17:00 03 March 2020

The Clayhall Practice Group which runs Clayhall Clinic has been rated Good by CQC inspectors. Picture: Google Maps

The Clayhall Practice Group which runs Clayhall Clinic has been rated Good by CQC inspectors. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

A GP practice group that runs clinics in Woodford Green and Clayhall has once again been rated Good by health inspectors.

On Friday, February 27, the Care Quality Commission (CQC) published its latest report on the Clayhall Group Practice - which runs GP clinics in Roding Lane North and Clayhall Avenue.

During an inspection on January 15, CQC inspectors found services at the group to be Good in terms of their effectiveness and leadership - the same rating it received during its last inspection on June 12 2017.

In her report, Dr Rosie Benneyworth, the CQC's chief inspector of primary medical services and integrated care, said every area of the practice was rated Good with the exeption of its care for families, children and young people, which was given the grade Requires Improvemnent.

Dr Bennyworth noted: "At this inspection we found that patients received effective care and treatment that met their needs and that the culture of the practice and the way it was led and managed meant the delivery and continual improvement of quality person-centred care.

You may also want to watch:

"Whilst we found no breaches of regulation, the provider should continue with efforts to increase the up-take of child immunisations and cervical screening."

Around 10.700 patients are currently registered to the group's two surgeries, which see three GP partners and two salaried GPs offer around 42 sessions a week.

A practice nurse, locum pharmacist and healthcare assistant provide another 15 sessions weekly.

The only area where inspectors had slight concerns were the rate of child immunisations - with rates for children below the age of five falling below World Health Organisation guidelines.

The report states: "The practice was aware of this and told us that they would continue with their efforts in engaging with parents through the recall process and speaking with parents if they attended the practice for another reason to explain the importance of having their child immunised.

"Opportunistic immunisations were also offered.

"The demographic population groups covered by the two locations meant that the practice had some patients who did not wish to have their child immunised due to cultural reasons."

Most Read

Ilford shopkeeper fined £25,000 after fake iPhones and banned tobacco found in his store

Fake iPhones found at BB Fatima Cash and Carry in Ilford Lane, Ilford. Picture: Redbridge Council

Parents at Chadwell Heath school want independence from trust after turnover of entire governing body

Councillor Jas Athwal with parents and students of Atam Academy which held a protest against Khalsa Academies Trust last week. Picture: Lovepreet Singh Samra

‘Out of control’ behaviour as drugs users squat overnight in Ilford flats

Drug users in a residential building in Ilford are using drugs in the hallway and then sleeping there overnight while families are trying to sleep next door.

Police are appealing for help in finding a missing 25-year-old Ilford man

If you've seen Simonas Ratatuskas who was last seen in Ilford on March 1st, please contact police on 101. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Ilford GP practice temporarily closed over coronavirus fears re-opens after deep clean

Loxford Polyclinic was temporarily closed on Saturday evening due to fears of a coronavirus case but it re-opened around 12pm today when the CCG confirmed it was in the clear. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Ilford shopkeeper fined £25,000 after fake iPhones and banned tobacco found in his store

Fake iPhones found at BB Fatima Cash and Carry in Ilford Lane, Ilford. Picture: Redbridge Council

Parents at Chadwell Heath school want independence from trust after turnover of entire governing body

Councillor Jas Athwal with parents and students of Atam Academy which held a protest against Khalsa Academies Trust last week. Picture: Lovepreet Singh Samra

‘Out of control’ behaviour as drugs users squat overnight in Ilford flats

Drug users in a residential building in Ilford are using drugs in the hallway and then sleeping there overnight while families are trying to sleep next door.

Police are appealing for help in finding a missing 25-year-old Ilford man

If you've seen Simonas Ratatuskas who was last seen in Ilford on March 1st, please contact police on 101. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Ilford GP practice temporarily closed over coronavirus fears re-opens after deep clean

Loxford Polyclinic was temporarily closed on Saturday evening due to fears of a coronavirus case but it re-opened around 12pm today when the CCG confirmed it was in the clear. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

O’s youngsters Ogie and Janata both feature for loan clubs

Dejuane Taylor of Harlow Town and Leyton Orient defender Shadrach Ogie (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

Clayhall and Woodford Green GP services rated Good by health inspectors

The Clayhall Practice Group which runs Clayhall Clinic has been rated Good by CQC inspectors. Picture: Google Maps

Jeremy Corbyn and Sam Tarry visit Ilford youth centre which keeps young people off the streets in Ilford

Jeremy Corbyn and MP Sam Tarry met with staff, volunteers and young people at the Frenford Youth Club in Ilford. Picture: Irfan Shah

Ilford shopkeeper fined £25,000 after fake iPhones and banned tobacco found in his store

Fake iPhones found at BB Fatima Cash and Carry in Ilford Lane, Ilford. Picture: Redbridge Council

Woodford Green students praised for raising £4000 for homeless charity

Students from Woodbridge High School raised more than £4,000 for homeless charity Crisis UK. Picture: Sheila Qazi-Fazle
Drive 24