Coronavirus: Confirmed cases at five schools as Redbridge’s infection rate at levels not seen since April

PUBLISHED: 18:10 17 September 2020 | UPDATED: 18:10 17 September 2020

At least five schools in Redbridge have confirmed coronavirus cases as the infection rate is at levels not seen since April.

PA Wire/PA Images

PA Wire/PA Images

At least five schools in Redbridge have confirmed cases of coronavirus and the rate of infection is at 37 cases per 100,000 people, levels not seen since April.

Cranbrook Primary School has two year groups currently self-isolating as well as the entire Year 5 at Seven Kings Primary.

Barley Lane Primary closed classes that came into contact with a pupil who tested positive and the Year 2.R class at Loxford is self-isolating.

Mayfield School also sent out a letter to parents on Monday notifiying them that there has been a confirmed case.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases per 100,000 people currently stands at 37 as of cases through September 15.

On Friday, September 11 the infection rate surpassed 40, when it hit 33 new cases in a single day.

The last time the infection rate was that high in Redbridge was back in April.

A parent at Seven Kings Primary told the Recorder he was only given five minutes’ warning that he needed to pick up his son when he was called to say that all Year 5 pupils needed to self-isolate.

The parent, who asked not to be named, also pulled his younger son from the school because he was worried about his health.

He said: “It’s really, really concerning and I’m not surprised this has happened.

“Their health and safety is paramount and should be put in front of their education at this point.”

In the letter Mayfield School sent to parents it said: “Please be reassured that for most people, Coronavirus (Covid-19) will be a mild illness.”

One parent who has a daughter in Year 9 at the school told the Recorder: “It’s concerning that they’re saying Covid is a mild illness when there’s been over 40,000 deaths.”

