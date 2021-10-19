News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Children’s ward reopens at King George Hospital

person

Daniel Gayne

Published: 7:10 PM October 19, 2021   
Cancer trial coming to Goodmayes hospital

King George Hospital in Goodmayes - Credit: Ken Mears

King George Hospital has reopened its children’s ward. 

Hospital staff hope the eight-bed Dahlia ward, which opened earlier this month, will help manage what they expect to be a difficult winter. 

The former children’s ward at the hospital in Goodmayes was temporarily closed during the pandemic and converted into a critical care unit. 

It is hoped that the reopened ward will enable care for children who only need a short hospital stay, allowing Queen’s Hospital to focus on more seriously ill children. 

Healthcare assistant Diana Colun, Emi Hawthorne, sister for Child Health, and Catherine Le-Mar, clinical ward manager

Healthcare assistant Diana Colun, Emi Hawthorne, sister for child health, and Catherine Le-Mar, clinical ward manager - Credit: BHRUT

Catherine Le-Mar, clinical ward manager, said: “Having this additional capacity will be really important this winter, and will allow us more flexibility when caring for sick children.

"It will also reduce pressure on our emergency department. 

“It will be much better for families who, in many cases, will be able to take their child home quicker, with the necessary advice and reassurance. 

NHS
Goodmayes News
Redbridge News

