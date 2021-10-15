Chadwell Heath pharmacy to offer Covid-19 booster jabs with flu vaccine

Published: 4:56 PM October 15, 2021

Well Pharmacy in Chadwell Heath is to offer the Covid-19 booster vaccines.

The pharmacist's branches in Rose Lane will be offering the jabs to those eligible under government guidelines.

This is initially people aged 50 and over, health and social care workers, and the most vulnerable.

The NHS will make contact with patients around six months after their second jab to let them know they are due for a booster.

Well Pharmacy will offer patients the NHS flu vaccine at the same appointment as they receive their booster jab.

Pharmacy superintendent Ifti Khan assured members of the public that it was safe to take both doses at the same time: "Every vaccination is a life protected or saved.

"Having both vaccinations will give you and your loved ones the best protection this winter from getting seriously ill from Covid or flu.”