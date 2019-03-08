Ilford cancer survivor stars in TV campaign to fund lifesaving research

An Ilford residents stars in a TV campaign. Photo: Cancer Research UK Archant

When Ilford resident Amanda Adams was diagnosed with cancer, the hardest part of the treatment was telling her family.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

“I felt like I’d been hit by a sledgehammer,” she said.

“My instant response was ‘how do I tell my children?’

“I sat them down and said ‘Mummy isn’t well’ but I couldn’t say the word cancer.

“My husband Ahmet, had to tell the rest of the family as the words wouldn’t come out of my mouth.”

Thankfully, Amanda was successfully treated for bowel cancer and is now starring in Cancer Research UK’s new nationwide TV awareness campaign called ‘I Pledge’.

Amanda, 45, appears in a moving TV advert, highlighting the charity’s commitment to life-saving research, which is possible thanks to people who leave gifts in their wills.

The new campaign encourages people from all walks of life to make a pledge to leave something in their bequests to help beat cancer for future generations.

Gifts in wills fund more than a third of the charity’s research, helping to turn discoveries made in the lab into better treatments for cancer patients in London and across the UK.

The cancer survivor appears alongside Cancer Research UK nurses, doctors and scientists who commit to turn these pledges into new breakthroughs and create new hope.

“I was recently discharged by my oncologist so I’m entering a new post-cancer chapter where I’m finally letting myself be more optimistic about the future. I’m also thankful that I’ve been able to use my experience positively to help others.”

“The past few years have been a rollercoaster but I chose to buckle up, enjoy the ride and be thankful for every day. I have learnt to accept my cancer may be part of me, but it does not define me.

“Without Cancer Research UK I would not be here – research saves lives. What the charity has done is allow me to watch my children grow up - thank you to everyone who supports them. Leaving a legacy gift in your Will - no matter how big or small – will make a real difference to one day beating cancer.”

Visit cruk.org/pledge or call 08000359000