Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: Small business owners waiting on much-needed grant from Redbridge Council after it was paid into wrong account

PUBLISHED: 18:42 14 April 2020 | UPDATED: 18:42 14 April 2020

The owners of Fami Hair and Beauty are waiting on Redbridge Council to pay them their small business grant after it was mistakenly paid into the wrong account. Picture: Google Maps

The owners of Fami Hair and Beauty are waiting on Redbridge Council to pay them their small business grant after it was mistakenly paid into the wrong account. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

Despite £50million available in small business grants for coronavirus relief, some Redbridge owners complain they have no idea when they’ll get their money.

Amit Sharma who owns Fami along with his wife applied for his small business grant more than two weeks ago. Picture: Amit SharmaAmit Sharma who owns Fami along with his wife applied for his small business grant more than two weeks ago. Picture: Amit Sharma

Through the small business grant and the retail, hospitality and leisure grant Redbridge Council has already paid out more than £16m. But some business owners are still waiting for their money after two weeks.

The council says it aims to pay out the grants within six business days.

Farah Aziz and Amit Sharma, who own Fami Hair and Beauty in Ilford, were paid after just two days but not to the account they listed on the application. They say the money went to an old account they no longer have access to.

More than a week after they submitted their application they called to check the status only to find out the council had deposited the funds into the wrong account.

Another business that is waiting for their money is Shugilite Salon. Picture: Google MapsAnother business that is waiting for their money is Shugilite Salon. Picture: Google Maps

Farah said: “Due to the council’s incompetence we are losing on the important grant which is needed to help our small business to cope with these tragic times.

“We are in a desperate situation.”

You may also want to watch:

A council spokesman said the authority is looking into why the funds were deposited into an old account.

Speaking about the council’s response for the grants the spokesman said: “We’ve already paid out more than £16million in grant funding to help revitalise the local business economy, and we’re working through claims as quickly as possible.

“We aim to process these within six working days, but some may regrettably take longer. Please bear with us at this exceptionally busy time.”

Rubila Amjad, who owns Shugilite Salon, in Green Lane, said she filed her application more than nine days ago but hasn’t received her money yet and can’t get through to the council to check the status.

She said: “My landlord is asking me for rent and I keep calling the council and their lines are busy and I can’t get through.”

Selina Rana, owner of Grace Hair and Beauty, which has branches in Seven Kings and Basildon, said she received her grant funds from Basildon Council within a week but hasn’t received a response from Redbridge Council yet.

She said: “I have no clue what is going to happen.

“When I called them today they said it could take up to two weeks.”

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Recorder letters: Green waste, political point scoring, Goodmayes’ Tesco and Labour leader

Redbridge Council has suspended recycling and green waste collections because of Covd-19.

Coronavirus: Concerns over quick Do Not Resuscitate decisions at BHRUT as patients’ family speak out

King George Hospital in Goodmayes. Photo: Ken Mears

Coronavirus: More than 380 people with Covid-19 have died in east London’s hospitals

A hospital bed and respirator at the ExCeL, now NHS Nightingale Hospital. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

A London Ambulance worker wearing PPE as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA.

Coronavirus: Lockdown could see end of Sue Ryder hospices

Sue Ryder has warned its hospices may be forced to close if it doesn't get enough money to plug a projected �12m shortfall. Picture: Sue Ryder

Most Read

Recorder letters: Green waste, political point scoring, Goodmayes’ Tesco and Labour leader

Redbridge Council has suspended recycling and green waste collections because of Covd-19.

Coronavirus: Concerns over quick Do Not Resuscitate decisions at BHRUT as patients’ family speak out

King George Hospital in Goodmayes. Photo: Ken Mears

Coronavirus: More than 380 people with Covid-19 have died in east London’s hospitals

A hospital bed and respirator at the ExCeL, now NHS Nightingale Hospital. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

A London Ambulance worker wearing PPE as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA.

Coronavirus: Lockdown could see end of Sue Ryder hospices

Sue Ryder has warned its hospices may be forced to close if it doesn't get enough money to plug a projected �12m shortfall. Picture: Sue Ryder

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

A London Ambulance worker wearing PPE as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA.

Praise for top Daggers performers with season still on hold over virus

Elliot Justham of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Barnet, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 5th October 2019

EFL and PFA agree wage deferral package for players

The EFL and PFA have agreed a wage deferral package for players (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Show NHS and keyworkers we care – send us your clapping videos and rainbow pictures

People in Canning Town clap to support the NHS. Picture: Andrew Baker

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, April 14

Tiger Woods
Drive 24