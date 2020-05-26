London emergency services ‘blues brothers’ paired up on front line to tackle Covid-19

London Ambulance Service paramedic Jack Binder (27) and his London Fire Brigade brother, Leading Firefighter Tom Binder (28), have been working together responding to those in need across the capital as part of a new blue light partnership to help boost the ambulance services response to COVID-19.

London Ambulance Service paramedic Jack Binder and his London Fire Brigade brother Tom have been working together responding to those in need across the capital as part of a new blue light partnership to help boost the ambulance service’s response to Covid-19.

The new partnership across the two emergency services has helped the ambulance service respond to the demand of the crisis with up to 300 staff from London Fire Brigade helping drive ambulances and assist medics as directed.

The new partnership across the two emergency services has helped the ambulance service respond to the demand of the crisis with up to 300 staff from London Fire Brigade helping drive ambulances and assist medics as directed.

The blue light brothers have worked on several shifts together – mainly in Ilford – since Tom started his secondment with the ambulance service a month ago.

Tom, 28, said: “I really wanted to help make a difference during this global pandemic and help to take pressure off the ambulance service. After hearing first-hand from Jack and listening to what he does on a day-to-day basis I didn’t want to turn this chance down.”

Jack, 27, added: “It has been great working so closely with Tom and responding to patients together. Though not sure he enjoys taking instructions from his younger brother!

Growing up the pair were always inseparable. With Jack just a year younger than Tom, they are often mistaken for twins at work.

Joining the London emergency services came quite naturally to the brothers.

“It’s a very unique experience and I don’t think anyone could have predicted this would happen a few months ago.”

Growing up the pair were always inseparable. With Jack just a year younger than Tom, they are often mistaken for twins at work.

Joining the London emergency services came quite naturally to the brothers.

London Ambulance Service paramedic Jack Binder (27) and his London Fire Brigade brother, Leading Firefighter Tom Binder (28), have been working together responding to those in need across the capital as part of a new blue light partnership to help boost the ambulance service’s response to COVID-19. London Ambulance Service paramedic Jack Binder (27) and his London Fire Brigade brother, Leading Firefighter Tom Binder (28), have been working together responding to those in need across the capital as part of a new blue light partnership to help boost the ambulance service’s response to COVID-19.

Tom said: “Our grandparents were both in the Metropolitan Police and our dad is a retired group commander in the brigade.

“Hearing all the stories and jobs that they would go to, I could see no other career option growing up. It’s all I ever wanted to do.”

Since being seconded to London Ambulance Service, Tom has responded to a variety of jobs across the capital, saying: “I have been to everything from attending to a new born baby to suspected strokes and cardiac arrest patients.”

Jack said: “I’m really proud of my brother. Not just with his willingness to help during this crisis but also with everything he has done at London Fire Brigade. He often rings me after his shifts and speaks with so much enthusiasm for everything he is doing at London Ambulance Service.”