News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > News > Health

BHRUT wins award for supporting health interns

person

Daniel Gayne

Published: 10:58 AM September 21, 2021   
The healthcare assistant intern team: Alison Henderson, Ray Goto and Karen Dela Victoria (left to right)

The healthcare assistant intern team: Alison Henderson, Ray Goto and Karen Dela Victoria (left to right) - Credit: BHRUT

An NHS trust has been recognised for its work to support healthcare assistant (HCA) interns as they begin their careers. 

The HCA intern team at Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust (BHRUT) was named team of the year at the Healthcare Support Worker Awards. 

The team – made up of Alison Henderson, Ray Goto and Karen Dela Victoria – was set up in April and has provided pastoral support to 112 newly-recruited HCAs, as well as those already in-post across 55 wards in the trust. 

They also promote career progression pathways available to HCAs, helping them access opportunities including the trust's apprentice nurse associate programme.  

Chief nurse Kathryn Halford said: “This award is fantastic recognition for the work of our new HCA intern team.  

You may also want to watch:

“I cannot stress enough the positive impact they’ve made in supporting our HCAs since starting five months ago.” 

Most Read

  1. 1 Medics treat six people after three-car crash in Ilford
  2. 2 Valentines Park bench dedicated to couple described as 'pillars of community'
  3. 3 Three new items Redbridge residents can recycle
  1. 4 Driver dies after Ilford shopfront crash
  2. 5 Man dies after fall near Hainault station
  3. 6 Thames Water says its drainage systems did not fail during flash floods
  4. 7 Covid cases drop at Queen’s and King George hospitals
  5. 8 Jailed: ‘Opportunistic predator’ who kidnapped and raped woman
  6. 9 Redbridge schools join forces to organise circus event
  7. 10 Driver in critical condition after Ilford shop crash
NHS
Redbridge News
Romford News
Goodmayes News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Water birds showing signs of botulism as deaths sweep Goodmayes Park

Environment News

Investigation underway as 20 dead birds recovered from Goodmayes Park lake

Daniel Gayne

person
Police were called to Wembley Central station on Friday. Picture: Met Police

Knife Crime

Man rushed to hospital after being robbed and stabbed in Ilford

Daniel Gayne

person
Christopher Lawrence

Crime

Chigwell child sex offender who posed as teen online jailed

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon
Rizwana Nadeem said that her family were served pitta that was stale and mouldy

Coronavirus

'It's disgusting': Goodmayes mum claims family fed mouldy pittas in...

Daniel Gayne

person