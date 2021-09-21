BHRUT wins award for supporting health interns
An NHS trust has been recognised for its work to support healthcare assistant (HCA) interns as they begin their careers.
The HCA intern team at Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust (BHRUT) was named team of the year at the Healthcare Support Worker Awards.
The team – made up of Alison Henderson, Ray Goto and Karen Dela Victoria – was set up in April and has provided pastoral support to 112 newly-recruited HCAs, as well as those already in-post across 55 wards in the trust.
They also promote career progression pathways available to HCAs, helping them access opportunities including the trust's apprentice nurse associate programme.
Chief nurse Kathryn Halford said: “This award is fantastic recognition for the work of our new HCA intern team.
“I cannot stress enough the positive impact they’ve made in supporting our HCAs since starting five months ago.”
