Published: 10:11 AM September 6, 2021

Veeru Shatkar, BHRUT consultant and general surgery lead, and surgery specialty manager Patricia Murphy with the award - Credit: BHRUT

A surgical training scheme run by Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust (BHRUT) was recognised at the HSJ Value awards.

The trust’s Academy of Surgery - which has trained doctors from 14 countries across the world including Iraq, Egypt and Pakistan - was named People and Organisational Development Initiative of the Year at September 2's award ceremony.

Veeru Shatkar, BHRUT consultant and general surgery lead, who heads the academy, said he was “shocked” but “ecstatic”.

He added: “Going forward I want to expand, which will benefit not only our surgery division, but our whole trust.

“We are becoming known for our training and I am constantly receiving calls from doctors all over the world interested in what we are doing.”

The Academy of Surgery, which offers rotations equivalent to the national level training programme, was launched in October 2018, initially offering six posts.

After significant international interest, this was increased to 26 and after the first group of trainees moved on, a new cohort of around 20 doctors joined.

Further recruitment is currently underway.