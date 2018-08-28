Search

Barking, Havering and Redbridge nurse scoops Lifetime Achievement award for 27 years’ service

PUBLISHED: 07:00 18 December 2018

Nurse Caroline Moore was the winner of BHRUT's Lifetime Achievement Award. Photo: BHRUT

A nurse who has spent almost 30 years caring for the people of Barking and Dagenham, Havering and Redbridge was recognised with a special lifetime achievement award last week.

On Monday, December 10, and Tuesday, December 11, the Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals Trust (BHRUT), which runs Queen’s Hospital in Rom Valley Way, Romford, and King George Hospital in Barley Lane, Goodmayes, held its Long Service and PRIDE Awards ceremonies.

The annual awards recognise long service of staff, for 20, 30 and 40 years, as well awarding those who have gone above and beyond in their role, in categories including the Future NHS Award and the Unsung Hero Award.

Nurse Caroline Moore was the winner of the Lifetime Achievement Award, after a career at the trust spanning 27 years.

The 56-year-old, now a director of nursing, has spent her entire career as a nurse and was overwhelmed to have been nominated for the award by her own senior nursing team.

She said: “I was chuffed to be nominated and I didn’t find out who had put me forward until afterwards.

“When I found out it was my own team I felt incredibly proud.

“I love what I do and I come in to try and do a good job, as we all should.

“I was flattered and delighted to win, however, there are many others who deserve it too, who are committed to our trust.”

Stroke consultant Devesh Sinha and his team won the Future NHS Award in recognition for their innovative work to enable stroke patients to leave hospital earlier.

The Early Discharge for Stroke team supports patients after they have been discharged to ensure they, and their loved ones, receive the same level of emotional and physical support as they would have been given if they were still in hospital.

Long Service Award winners had an amazing collective length of service of 3,390 years!

More than 100 colleagues collected awards who have worked at the trust for more than 20 years, 39 for over 30 years and there were four dedicated workers who have been at the trust for an incredible 40 years.

