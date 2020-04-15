King George and Queen’s hospitals helping loved ones stay in touch

Families and friends of patients at Queen’s and King George hospitals have been invited to send messages and pictures to show their loved ones they are thinking of them, while they are unable to visit.

Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust, which runs both hospitals, has launched a ‘Thinking of you’ campaign, which allows families and friends of patients to fill in an form, or relay a message, which will then be delivered.

This follows the difficult decision to temporarily suspend all visiting, except in specific circumstances, to keep patients, and the staff caring for them, safe.

Tony Chambers, chief executive at the Trust, said: “By sending some heartfelt words to our patients, and even a picture or two, it will remind them that, while they can’t be together, they are very much in their thoughts.”

To send a message to a loved one, visit www.bhrhospitals.nhs.uk/thinking-of-you or call 01708 503 604.