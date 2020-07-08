Search

Advanced search

NHS Birthday 2020: King George Hospital nurse featured in special collage of BAME nurses

PUBLISHED: 07:00 09 July 2020

ICU nurse Marlo Tacanay was chosen to take part in a special collage celebrating BAME nurses for NHS Birthday. Picture: BHRUT

ICU nurse Marlo Tacanay was chosen to take part in a special collage celebrating BAME nurses for NHS Birthday. Picture: BHRUT

Archant

An ICU nurse at King George Hospital was chosen to take part in a special collage of BAME nurses to celebrate the NHS’ 72nd birthday.

Marlo Tacanay, a senior staff nurse was photographed for the “Nurse Behind the Mask” project, put together by The Florence Nightingale Foundation (FNF) to mark the NHS’ anniversary on Sunday (July 5).

The project featured nurses and midwives who have been working on the frontline during the Covid-19 pandemic.

As a nurse working intensive care, one of the areas most impacted by Covid-19, Marlo has been wearing a facemask at work since the beginning of March.

Speaking about his experience during the pandemic, he said: “At times it has been overwhelming, however, we have managed to get through it thanks to our resilience.

“I am very thankful for my colleagues in critical care and for the help from other members of our multidisciplinary team, especially the staff who were redeployed from other departments.

“Hopefully the challenges will start to ease.”

Marlo joined the Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust in 2008 as a healthcare assistant.

You may also want to watch:

He became a qualified nurse in 2014, and has been working in critical care ever since.

He is a Florence Nightingale scholar, having completed a 12-month scholarship with the FNF last year, which included leadership development.

The foundation is renowned for supporting BAME nurses and midwives.

In 2019/20 43pc of the foundation’s participants were from a BAME background.

In 2018 the foundation created the Windrush Leadership Programme, in partnership with Health Education England, for nurses and midwives who are descendants of the Windrush Generation and other BAME NHS nurses and midwives.

The purpose of the programme is to empower BAME staff and equip them with the skills, knowledge and confidence to pursue senior roles.

The collage of nurses Marlo took part in honoured the diversity of the health sector and paid tribute to the many nationalities which make up the NHS.

Marlo said: “The NHS is multicultural and it’s important to appreciate everyone’s contribution.

“What binds us all together is that we all want to help and care for our patients.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Cannabis found at Ilford house which caught fire twice in four days

Police put out a fire on a roof in Castleview Gardens on Saturday. Picture: Stephen Freeder

Independent air quality review claims Redbridge Council leader made ‘demonstrably false claims’ about Tesco Towers

An independent review into the Tesco Towers development accused Cllr Jas Athwal of making 'demonstrably false claims' about air quality. Picture: Andrew Baker/Redbridge Council

Coronavirus: ‘I feel like I am now living my second life’ - Redbridge granddad returns home after three months battling virus

Rohit Patel is finally back home with his four grandkids after three months at King George Hospital battling coronavirus. Picture: Chandni Patel

Newbury Park residents oppose plans for new block of flats where five planning applications were rejected

A proposed block of flats in Newbury Park which is up for planning approval. Picture: Zaynah Investments Limited

Tributes to Barkingside author and conservationist who died at 40, days before publishing debut novel

Author and conservationist Jackie Rohen died just three days before the release of her debut novel How to Marry Your Husband. Picture: Matt McLennan

Most Read

Cannabis found at Ilford house which caught fire twice in four days

Police put out a fire on a roof in Castleview Gardens on Saturday. Picture: Stephen Freeder

Independent air quality review claims Redbridge Council leader made ‘demonstrably false claims’ about Tesco Towers

An independent review into the Tesco Towers development accused Cllr Jas Athwal of making 'demonstrably false claims' about air quality. Picture: Andrew Baker/Redbridge Council

Coronavirus: ‘I feel like I am now living my second life’ - Redbridge granddad returns home after three months battling virus

Rohit Patel is finally back home with his four grandkids after three months at King George Hospital battling coronavirus. Picture: Chandni Patel

Newbury Park residents oppose plans for new block of flats where five planning applications were rejected

A proposed block of flats in Newbury Park which is up for planning approval. Picture: Zaynah Investments Limited

Tributes to Barkingside author and conservationist who died at 40, days before publishing debut novel

Author and conservationist Jackie Rohen died just three days before the release of her debut novel How to Marry Your Husband. Picture: Matt McLennan

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

West Ham United boss Moyes ‘disappointed’ with no VAR check on Tarkowski tackle

West Ham United manager David Moyes (left) looks dejected as he goes to shake the hand of Burnley manager Sean Dyche after the Premier League match at London Stadium

Premier League: West Ham United 0 Burnley 1

West Ham United goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski looks at the ball in the net after Burnley's Jay Rodriguez (not pictured) scores at London Stadium.

NHS Birthday 2020: King George Hospital nurse featured in special collage of BAME nurses

ICU nurse Marlo Tacanay was chosen to take part in a special collage celebrating BAME nurses for NHS Birthday. Picture: BHRUT

Buttler: England happy to support West Indies

England's Dom Sibley (right) takes a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement during day one of the Test Series at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton.

A case of what might have been for my Beagles triple jumping hero uncle Ray!

Ray Power in triple jump action