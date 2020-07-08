NHS Birthday 2020: King George Hospital nurse featured in special collage of BAME nurses

ICU nurse Marlo Tacanay was chosen to take part in a special collage celebrating BAME nurses for NHS Birthday. Picture: BHRUT Archant

An ICU nurse at King George Hospital was chosen to take part in a special collage of BAME nurses to celebrate the NHS’ 72nd birthday.

Marlo Tacanay, a senior staff nurse was photographed for the “Nurse Behind the Mask” project, put together by The Florence Nightingale Foundation (FNF) to mark the NHS’ anniversary on Sunday (July 5).

The project featured nurses and midwives who have been working on the frontline during the Covid-19 pandemic.

As a nurse working intensive care, one of the areas most impacted by Covid-19, Marlo has been wearing a facemask at work since the beginning of March.

Speaking about his experience during the pandemic, he said: “At times it has been overwhelming, however, we have managed to get through it thanks to our resilience.

“I am very thankful for my colleagues in critical care and for the help from other members of our multidisciplinary team, especially the staff who were redeployed from other departments.

“Hopefully the challenges will start to ease.”

Marlo joined the Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust in 2008 as a healthcare assistant.

He became a qualified nurse in 2014, and has been working in critical care ever since.

He is a Florence Nightingale scholar, having completed a 12-month scholarship with the FNF last year, which included leadership development.

The foundation is renowned for supporting BAME nurses and midwives.

In 2019/20 43pc of the foundation’s participants were from a BAME background.

In 2018 the foundation created the Windrush Leadership Programme, in partnership with Health Education England, for nurses and midwives who are descendants of the Windrush Generation and other BAME NHS nurses and midwives.

The purpose of the programme is to empower BAME staff and equip them with the skills, knowledge and confidence to pursue senior roles.

The collage of nurses Marlo took part in honoured the diversity of the health sector and paid tribute to the many nationalities which make up the NHS.

Marlo said: “The NHS is multicultural and it’s important to appreciate everyone’s contribution.

“What binds us all together is that we all want to help and care for our patients.”