Barts Trust helps with app to improve care for disabled patients

Published: 10:42 AM September 15, 2021

Barts Health NHS Trust has taken part in the design of a new app to improve care for adults with disabilities.

Hear Me Now is an app which was designed for and with people with learning disabilities.

The user, their family member or carer can log information in word, photo, audio, or video format which can then be readily shared with healthcare staff and carers using an internet-based sharing platform built into the programme.

The app aims to better and more quickly understand an individual’s needs, saving time in appointments while empowering patients.

Barts Health runs St Bartholomew’s Hospital in the City of London; The Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel; Newham Hospital in that borough; and Whipps Cross Hospital in Leytonstone, which serves much of Redbridge.

The trust partnered with software developers Maldaba and health science centre UCLPartners for the project.