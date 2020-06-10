Councillor launches petition for permanent coronavirus testing centre in Redbridge and Havering
PUBLISHED: 15:00 10 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:09 10 June 2020
A Barkingside councillor has launched a petition to get a permanent Covid-19 testing centre in Redbridge and Havering.
The petition, which was launched by Cllr Judith Garfield on Friday June 5 already has hundreds of signatures including support from Ilford North MP Wes Streeting and Kam Rai, the deputy leader of Redbridge council.
Cllr Garfield, who is running as the Labour candidate for the Havering and Redbridge London Assembly, said: “This petition is not about party politics - it is about getting a result for the local area.
“We all know that a major part of the recovery from Covid-19 is going to be based around testing.
“It makes little to no sense to ask residents to travel tens of miles just to get tested.”
The petition can be found at https://www.redbridgelabour.org.uk/testandtrace
