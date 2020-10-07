Search

Redbridge, Barking and Dagenham and Havering residents can sign up for cancer awareness webinars to spot symptoms, get screened and stay healthy

PUBLISHED: 15:00 07 October 2020

Anyone who lives or works in Redbridge, Havering or Barking and Dagenham is encouraged to sign up for a series of cancer awareness webinars hosted by RedbridgeCVS. Picture: PA/Adam Davy

Redbridge Council’s public health and volunteering service (RedbridgeCVS) is holding a series of webinars to encourage people to learn more about cancer symptoms and how to get screened.

The three sessions throughout October will explain what you can do to prevent cancer, why you should attend screenings and how you can recognise the signs and symptoms of common cancers.

The online discussions are hosted by health professionals including GPs and are open to anyone who lives or works in Redbridge, Barking and Dagenham and Havering.

The next session is on Tuesday, October 13 at 10am and is specifically around breast and lung cancer.

The last session will be on cervical and prostate cancer and will be held on Monday, October 19 from 11am-12.30pm.

The first session was on bowel cancer this past Monday and a copy of the information is available on request.

To attend the October 13 session visit https://zoom.us/j/94274872369?pwd=RmIzN1hnOFcrNGFhbGFMcjZpREpjQT09 (Meeting ID: 942 7487 2369 and passcode: 098746)

To attend the October 19 session visit https://zoom.us/j/98477543407?pwd=c0lVY05LTWJQUExHbmdBNnNUS3p4QT09 (Meeting ID: 984 7754 3407

passcode: 117868).

For more information and copies of previous presentations contact olive@redbridgecvs.net or call 07984 972 492

