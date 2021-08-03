Barking and Dagenham and Redbridge 'least active' boroughs in London, study finds

Published: 9:30 AM August 3, 2021

Barking and Dagenham and Redbridge are the least active boroughs in London, analysis of official data has found.

Temple Gym looked at data from Public Health England (PHE), the Department for Transport (DfT) and the Independent Directory to determine how active each borough's population is.

Rankings were calculated based on factors including the percentage of active adults, the percentage of people who walk or cycle five times per week and the number of gyms and leisure centres per 100,000 people.

With an overall score of 33 out of 100, Barking and Dagenham was ranked equal lowest along with Redbridge and Enfield.

The analysis found 67 per cent of adults in both Barking and Dagenham and in Redbridge are "physically active", according to PHE data.

It also referred to DfT statistics on the proportion of adults who walk or cycle five times per week, which was 38 per cent in Barking and Dagenham compared with 58pc in Redbridge.