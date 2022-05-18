Colleagues pay final farewell to 'well loved' motorbike paramedic

Mark Pell was described as "a popular member" of London Ambulance Service - Credit: London Ambulance Service NHS Trust

Colleagues of a "well loved" motorbike paramedic rode 25 miles in a convoy to pay tribute to him.

Members of London Ambulance Service's (LAS) motorcycle response unit rode alongside the funeral procession for Mark Pell, who died after a road collision in north Wales last month.

Mark, 51, joined the service 28 years ago and spent most of his career at Whipps Cross and Buckhurst Hill ambulance stations.

He latterly joined the motorcycle response unit and was a mentor with the operational placement centre in Ilford during the Covid pandemic.

The procession on Tuesday (May 17) was accompanied by a police escort, 29 of Mark’s colleagues from the motorcycle response unit, an ambulance and a fast response car.

Members of the motorcycle response unit rode alongside the funeral procession for Mark Pell - Credit: London Ambulance Service NHS Trust

It travelled from Chipping Ongar to Ilford and passed Whipps Cross Hospital, where NHS staff who knew Mark lined the route.

A guard of honour including the service's ceremonial unit greeted the procession at the end of the journey.

LAS chief executive Daniel Elkeles said: “Mark is greatly missed by his colleagues at London Ambulance Service. He was a popular member of our team and an asset to the service as a whole – he will be remembered for his dedication to patient care and the unwavering support he offered his colleagues.

A guard of honour was formed at the end of the procession route - Credit: London Ambulance Service NHS Trust

“I would like to say thank you to Mark’s family and loved ones for inviting us to join them and for allowing our motorcycle response unit to pay tribute to Mark in the most fitting way possible, with one last ride out.

"My thoughts and sympathies remain with his family, friends and colleagues.”

Darren Farmer, director of ambulance services, said the turnout showed "how well loved" Mark is.

“It was an honour to pay our respects to Mark.

"I know there are many more people working at our headquarters, local ambulance stations and in the motorcycle response unit who would have loved to have attended but needed to keep our services running smoothly."

He thanked those who helped to provide "a touching farewell" to Mark.