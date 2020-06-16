Search

Advanced search

Barkingside woman labels cemetery ‘war zone’ after dozens of headstones overturned

PUBLISHED: 07:00 17 June 2020

Dozens of memorials at Barkingside Cemetery were knocked down for health and safety regulations. Picture: Irena Lukasinski

Dozens of memorials at Barkingside Cemetery were knocked down for health and safety regulations. Picture: Irena Lukasinski

Archant

A woman said Barkingside cemetery looked like ‘a war zone’ after discovering her grandmother’s headstone and many others were torn out for health and safety regulations.

Irena Lukasinski was devastated to find her grandmother's headstone was laid flat as she thought it was in good condition. Picture: Irena LukasinskiIrena Lukasinski was devastated to find her grandmother's headstone was laid flat as she thought it was in good condition. Picture: Irena Lukasinski

Irena Lukasinski lives across the street from Barkingside Garden of Rest, in Longwood Gardens, where her grandmother has been buried since 1983.

She visits the cemetery regularly and on Sunday was shocked to discover her grandmother’s headstone uprooted and laid flat along with a number of others with a note over it deeming it unsafe.

After she enquired she was told that the memorials were laid flat as part of routine safety measures that are done every five years.

Her grandmother’s headstone was tested and was deemed to be in danger of injuring visitors or staff and she would need to pay £180 to have it replaced.

These notices were placed on memorials that were torn out. Picture: Irena LukasinskiThese notices were placed on memorials that were torn out. Picture: Irena Lukasinski

Irena told the Recorder: “It’s total poppycock that they’re using rubbish health and safety excuses to take down headstones that were perfectly fine.

“The cemetery was a quiet, nice place and now it looks like a war zone.”

You may also want to watch:

A spokesperson for Westerleigh Group, which operates the cemetery since 2005 said the work they’ve done is consistent with every other cemetery across the UK.

Irena said it was 'poppycock' that the cemetery was using health and safety regulations as an excuse to tear out the headstones. Picture: Irena LukasinskiIrena said it was 'poppycock' that the cemetery was using health and safety regulations as an excuse to tear out the headstones. Picture: Irena Lukasinski

“Due to health and safety regulations, every five years, memorials over two feet high at our sites are tested to ensure they are not in danger of injuring visitors or staff in the cemetery.

“Our stonemasons are currently carrying out this process at Barkingside Cemetery and unfortunately some memorials have been deemed unstable.

“We understand that it can be distressing for families to find that memorials have been laid flat but trust that they appreciate the safety reasons for this action.”

“Families may choose whether they prefer to leave memorials flat or to have them safely re-erected by one of our stonemasons.

“Families can also elect to use their own approved stonemasons providing they apply for a permit.”

Irena said her grandmother’s headstone wasn’t wobbling and the sight of it ripped out was traumatic.

“It’s total health and safety gone mad if you ask me especially at this unprecedented time.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Revealed: areas in Redbridge with highest Covid-19 death toll

ONS figures reveal the areas in Redbridge with the highest coronavirus death tolls. Picture: PA/Neil Hall

Cannabis farm discovered inside Ilford house on fire

Police discovered a cannabis farm after being called to a fire in The Drive early this morning. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Queues at Ilford Primark but quiet at Waterstones as non-essential shops re-open

Socially distanced queuing to get into Primark in Ilford. Picture: Ken Mears

Mask vending machines set up in Woodford Green and Chigwell as mandatory coverings are ‘new normal’

Maskey founder Adam Freeman set up the UK's first mask vending machine in Chigwell. Picture: Adam Freeman

Barkingside woman labels cemetery ‘war zone’ after dozens of headstones overturned

Dozens of memorials at Barkingside Cemetery were knocked down for health and safety regulations. Picture: Irena Lukasinski

Most Read

Revealed: areas in Redbridge with highest Covid-19 death toll

ONS figures reveal the areas in Redbridge with the highest coronavirus death tolls. Picture: PA/Neil Hall

Cannabis farm discovered inside Ilford house on fire

Police discovered a cannabis farm after being called to a fire in The Drive early this morning. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Queues at Ilford Primark but quiet at Waterstones as non-essential shops re-open

Socially distanced queuing to get into Primark in Ilford. Picture: Ken Mears

Mask vending machines set up in Woodford Green and Chigwell as mandatory coverings are ‘new normal’

Maskey founder Adam Freeman set up the UK's first mask vending machine in Chigwell. Picture: Adam Freeman

Barkingside woman labels cemetery ‘war zone’ after dozens of headstones overturned

Dozens of memorials at Barkingside Cemetery were knocked down for health and safety regulations. Picture: Irena Lukasinski

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, June 18

England's Wayne Rooney (centre) battles for the ball with USA's Ricardo Clark (left) and Jay DeMerit.

Ilford spice heist: CCTV shows pair making off with saffron worth £50,000

Detectives are appealing for help in finding a pair who stole £50,000 worth of saffron from an Ilford warehouse. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Young Citizen: Nahla, 8, gets international attention for making 3D PPE for NHS

Nahla-Rose Bartlett-Vanderpuye is this month's Young Citizen Award nominee. Picture: Charlene Russell

Can’t kick butt? Redbridge has one of worst smoker quit rates

Redbridge has one of the worst rates of smokers quitting in the country.

Essex batsman Lawrence in England training group for Test series

Essex and England Lions' Dan Lawrence
Drive 24