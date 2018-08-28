Ilford Man fined £1,387 after resident catches him fly-tipping in the River Roding

An Ilford resident has been fined more than £1,000 for dumping items including a child’s swimming pool, black rubbish sacks and wooden pallets in the River Roding.

Victor Canciu, 47, of Daffodil Gardens was caught fly-tipping by a resident in May 2018.

The same resident had also seen Mr Canciu previously dump an old sofa and armchair at the same location.

Feeling upset that the area was being turned into a rubbish tip and also despoiling the river, he contacted Redbridge Council and reported the incidents.

A Redbridge enforcement casework officer conducted investigations and took pictures of the fly-tipped items for evidence.

Mr Canciu was contacted in writing and invited to attend an interview but he did not respond.

The officer also sent a questionnaire to be answered under caution but again, no response was received.

The officer subsequently compiled a prosecution case file and Mr Canciu was summonsed to attend Barkingside Magistrates’ Court, for two counts of fly-tipping.

He appeared on Friday, January 18, 2019, and pleaded guilty to both offences.

He was fined £480 for the first dump, £480 for the second and was told to pay Redbridge Council £240.

In addition, he was ordered to pay £89 compensation towards clean-up costs and a £48 victim surcharge bringing the total payment to £1,387.

Leader of the council, Councillor Jas Athwal said: “This successful prosecution is an important victory for us in our fight against environmental crime.

“We made a commitment to residents to crack down on those who litter our streets, parks and waterways and I hope this serves as a reminder to those who choose to dump their rubbish that they will not get away with it.

“We are taking a zero tolerance approach to environmental crime, this will be the first prosecution of many.”