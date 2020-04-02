Video

There With You: Haven House delivers virtual musical therapy to isolated families

Roxanne Scott, from Haven House, has been performing virtual music therapy sessions over Zoom during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Haven House Archant

Haven House Children’s Hospice has started to offer remote music therapy sessions to aid families who are isolating at home.

Using the Zoom video conferencing app, the hospice is now able to continue their regular weekly therapy at a time when it’s needed most.

As many of the children who use the children’s hospice are at greater risk of complications from Covid-19, Haven House had to figure out a way to continue their therapy safely.

Music therapist lead Roxanne Scott said using Zoom “allows us to be there with them, to hear and see them whilst they can hear and see us.”

Roxanne added that the virtual sessions were no match to face-to-face sessions but the technology allows them to fill a gap during a really difficult time.

Michelle Thomas said her four-year-old daughter Annabelle looks forward to her virtual sessions.

She said: “Annabelle shouts ‘Yes!’ when she knows that Roxanne is going to pop up on the computer screen.” Haven House recently launched an emergency appeal to help counter the devastating effects of coronavirus,

To donate visit www.havenhouse.org.uk/emergencyappeal.