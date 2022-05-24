Hundreds turn out for hospice's Platinum Jubilee tea party

Gallery

Volunteers Gail Hewett and Victoria Claridge serve up some scones - Credit: Ken Mears

Hundreds of people enjoyed an afternoon tea hosted by a charity in honour of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Haven House Children's Hospice organised the party in the garden at its base in Woodford Green on Saturday (May 21).

Jonathon and Layla Bennett with son Thomas and Catherine Osborn having some cakes - Credit: Ken Mears

Children and families who are cared for by the hospice were among more than 500 people who turned out for the event.

The occasion also included live music from the likes of Wanstead Rock Choir and singer Lydia Maddix, with jubilee-themed crafts also on offer.

Staff and visitors getting their slices of Platinum Jubilee cakes - Credit: Ken Mears

The charity's chief executive Sian Wicks told guests: “We all know how tough the last couple of years have been and we have been so looking forward to opening our grounds to our local community and supporters to say a huge thank you for being there for us.

Grandparents Andy and Frankie Parsons, Jamie Parsons, Amie Parsons and children Alex and William - Credit: Ken Mears

"Without amazing people in our community, we simply couldn’t be here for the families we work with."

Staff and children celebrate during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee party - Credit: Ken Mears

She also explained the charity's royal links, which included a visit from King George VI in 1940 and Prince Philip playing cricket in the grounds in 1949.

Wanstead Rock Choir performing at the tea party - Credit: Ken Mears

"Haven House is steeped in history. It’s very fitting, with the royal connections and the deep roots in our local community, that we open our doors to celebrate The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee," she added.

Lee Hambrook, Harrison Hambrook, 6, and Dominique Stevens enjoying their picnic - Credit: Ken Mears

The event also raised more than £5,100 for the charity, which looks after children with life-limiting illnesses and their families.

People enjoying the tea party in the Haven House garden - Credit: Ken Mears

Volunteers had baked a number of cakes and treats, with the star of the show being an afternoon tea themed cake which was auctioned off for £110.

The grounds were also adorned with red, white and blue decorations.

All of the money raised will support Haven House’s specialist and vital care services, the charity said.

Haven House chief executive Sian Wicks with Sir Iain Duncan Smith MP - Credit: Ken Mears

Chingford and Woodford Green MP Sir Iain Duncan Smith, a Haven House patron, also spoke during the event.

Haven House Hospice volunteers Ruby Chevin, 12, Bailey Swarby, 15, Taylor Chevin, 15, Rita Zaveri, Michelle Van Lint and Natalie Chevin - Credit: Ken Mears

Nicola Hastings, who attended with her two-year-old son Rudy, said: “It was such a lovely event where families with disabled children could feel totally at home, totally seen and most importantly able to enjoy themselves.

"The playground was packed with children having the best time as the sun shone and the bands played."