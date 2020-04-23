Search

Help Woodford Green children’s hospice by taking on 2.6 fundraising challenge

PUBLISHED: 17:00 23 April 2020

Six-year-old Luca Noto taking on one of his 2.6 challenges (Pic: Haven House)

Six-year-old Luca Noto taking on one of his 2.6 challenges (Pic: Haven House)

Become a home hero by taking part in The 2.6 Challenge – a new fundraising initiative set up to help save UK charities.

Six-year-old Luca Noto with his list of 2.6 challenges (Pic: Haven House)Six-year-old Luca Noto with his list of 2.6 challenges (Pic: Haven House)

Like many charities across the country, Haven House Children’s Hospice in Woodford Green, has been hugely impacted by the cancellation of hundreds of fundraising events.

In response to the crisis, the organisers of the biggest mass participation sports events across the country have come together to create a new campaign to raise vital funds.

All you need to do is dream up an activity based on the numbers 2.6 or 26 that suits your skills and complete your challenge on or from Sunday, April, 26 – what should have been the date of the London Marathon.

Sophie Bragg, Haven House’s events fundraising manager, said: “The 2.6 Challenge can be anything that works for you. The only requirement is that the activity must follow the government guidelines on exercise and social distancing.

“You can run or walk 2.6 miles, 2.6km or for 26 minutes. You could do the same in your home or garden, go up and down the stairs 26 times, juggle for 2.6 minutes, do a 26-minute exercise class or get 26 people on a video call and do a 26-minute workout.

“We want people to get active and have fun while raising money for their local children’s hospice.”

Haven House has already seen a fantastic response to the challenge with supporters pulling out all the stops and getting creative with their 2.6 ideas.

Six-year-old Luca Noto has compiled a long list of 26 activities he will complete including baking 26 cupcakes, a 26-minute silence, scoring 26 penalties, 26 squats, 26 sit-ups, a 2.6km run, 26 laps of his garden and finishing with a massive 26km bike ride.

The youngster was inspired by his mum who works at the hospice, and he already is on his way to raising an incredible £1,000 for the charity.

Seven families have also rallied together to support the hospice by taking on the ultimate football crossbar challenge by attempting 26 balls on target, a 2.6 mile cycle, a 2.6 mile run and scoot-along, a live yoga zoom of 26 sun salutations, a mini triathlon, slam dunking 26 baskets and finally 26 ballet moves.

To get involved visit www.havenhouse.org.uk.

