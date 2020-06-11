Cake trail goes global stretching from South Woodford to Australia and America
PUBLISHED: 12:00 11 June 2020
A woman is running an international cake bake trail starting from her South Woodford home to raise money for Haven House.
For the last 15 years Michelle Vanlint has opened up her Derby Road home for a bake sale where she raises around £8,000, enough to run the children’s hospice for one day.
This year she is running a stall outside of her home to follow social distancing guidelines but neighbours and friends from around the world decided to get in on the action.
The cake trail starts on Friday at 12pm and fourteen neighbours across Redbridge are participating as well as friends in America and Sydney, Australia.
Michelle said: “The event is always so much fun but particularly this year people have been so positive.
“There is such an appetite for people to do something and eat something that wasn’t made in their own homes.”
For more information on the cake trail or to donate visit https://www.plumberswoodford.com/haven-house
