Cake trail goes global stretching from South Woodford to Australia and America

Michelle Vanlint (centre) raises £8,000 a year for Haven House from her annual cake bake out of her South Woodford home. Picture: Michelle Vanlint Archant

A woman is running an international cake bake trail starting from her South Woodford home to raise money for Haven House.

This year because of coronavirus social distancing guidelines Michelle is selling cakes from a stall outside her home. Picture: Michelle Vanlint This year because of coronavirus social distancing guidelines Michelle is selling cakes from a stall outside her home. Picture: Michelle Vanlint

For the last 15 years Michelle Vanlint has opened up her Derby Road home for a bake sale where she raises around £8,000, enough to run the children’s hospice for one day.

The cake trail begins on Friday at Michelle's home and begins its journey across Redbridge and the world. Picture: Michelle Vanlint The cake trail begins on Friday at Michelle's home and begins its journey across Redbridge and the world. Picture: Michelle Vanlint

This year she is running a stall outside of her home to follow social distancing guidelines but neighbours and friends from around the world decided to get in on the action.

The cake trail has gone international stretching from Australia to America. Picture: Michelle Vanlint The cake trail has gone international stretching from Australia to America. Picture: Michelle Vanlint

The cake trail starts on Friday at 12pm and fourteen neighbours across Redbridge are participating as well as friends in America and Sydney, Australia.

Sunday's cake trail. Picture: Michelle Vanlint Sunday's cake trail. Picture: Michelle Vanlint

Michelle said: “The event is always so much fun but particularly this year people have been so positive.

Michelle bakes around 25 cakes with 50 cakes coming from neighbours in previous years. Picture: Michelle Vanlint Michelle bakes around 25 cakes with 50 cakes coming from neighbours in previous years. Picture: Michelle Vanlint

“There is such an appetite for people to do something and eat something that wasn’t made in their own homes.”

For more information on the cake trail or to donate visit https://www.plumberswoodford.com/haven-house