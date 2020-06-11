Search

Advanced search

Cake trail goes global stretching from South Woodford to Australia and America

PUBLISHED: 12:00 11 June 2020

Michelle Vanlint (centre) raises £8,000 a year for Haven House from her annual cake bake out of her South Woodford home. Picture: Michelle Vanlint

Michelle Vanlint (centre) raises £8,000 a year for Haven House from her annual cake bake out of her South Woodford home. Picture: Michelle Vanlint

Archant

A woman is running an international cake bake trail starting from her South Woodford home to raise money for Haven House.

This year because of coronavirus social distancing guidelines Michelle is selling cakes from a stall outside her home. Picture: Michelle VanlintThis year because of coronavirus social distancing guidelines Michelle is selling cakes from a stall outside her home. Picture: Michelle Vanlint

For the last 15 years Michelle Vanlint has opened up her Derby Road home for a bake sale where she raises around £8,000, enough to run the children’s hospice for one day.

The cake trail begins on Friday at Michelle's home and begins its journey across Redbridge and the world. Picture: Michelle VanlintThe cake trail begins on Friday at Michelle's home and begins its journey across Redbridge and the world. Picture: Michelle Vanlint

This year she is running a stall outside of her home to follow social distancing guidelines but neighbours and friends from around the world decided to get in on the action.

The cake trail has gone international stretching from Australia to America. Picture: Michelle VanlintThe cake trail has gone international stretching from Australia to America. Picture: Michelle Vanlint

You may also want to watch:

The cake trail starts on Friday at 12pm and fourteen neighbours across Redbridge are participating as well as friends in America and Sydney, Australia.

Sunday's cake trail. Picture: Michelle VanlintSunday's cake trail. Picture: Michelle Vanlint

Michelle said: “The event is always so much fun but particularly this year people have been so positive.

Michelle bakes around 25 cakes with 50 cakes coming from neighbours in previous years. Picture: Michelle VanlintMichelle bakes around 25 cakes with 50 cakes coming from neighbours in previous years. Picture: Michelle Vanlint

“There is such an appetite for people to do something and eat something that wasn’t made in their own homes.”

For more information on the cake trail or to donate visit https://www.plumberswoodford.com/haven-house

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Ilford businesses take steps to re-open safely to avoid another lockdown

Special preparations are being made for nonessential shops to reopen on June 15. Picture: Dharam Sahdev

Six new council houses in Newbury Park welcome their first tenants

Redbridge council leader, Cllr Jas Athwal with new resident Sydea Rakib. Picture: Redbridge Council

Ilford petrol station drops application for 24-hour alcohol licence

Loxford Service Station retains its licence to sell alcohol from 8am to 11pm. Picture: Google Maps

Wanstead Flats temporary morgue built to cope with coronavirus deaths is being scaled back

A temporary mortuary for coronavirus victims at Wanstead Flats is being scaled back. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

First week without a coronavirus-related death at Romford and Goodmayes hospitals since before lockdown

Barking Havering and Redbridge Hospitals have recorded seven consecutive days without a coronavirus-related death since the pandemic began. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Most Read

Coronavirus: Ilford businesses take steps to re-open safely to avoid another lockdown

Special preparations are being made for nonessential shops to reopen on June 15. Picture: Dharam Sahdev

Six new council houses in Newbury Park welcome their first tenants

Redbridge council leader, Cllr Jas Athwal with new resident Sydea Rakib. Picture: Redbridge Council

Ilford petrol station drops application for 24-hour alcohol licence

Loxford Service Station retains its licence to sell alcohol from 8am to 11pm. Picture: Google Maps

Wanstead Flats temporary morgue built to cope with coronavirus deaths is being scaled back

A temporary mortuary for coronavirus victims at Wanstead Flats is being scaled back. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

First week without a coronavirus-related death at Romford and Goodmayes hospitals since before lockdown

Barking Havering and Redbridge Hospitals have recorded seven consecutive days without a coronavirus-related death since the pandemic began. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, June 11

Heather Watson in action at Wimbledon

Coronavirus: Premier League clubs set for £1billion loss

The Premier League trophy.

Such a treat to sit back and enjoy full rerun of ‘greatest moment in history of English football’

England captain Bobby Moore holds the Jules Rimet Trophy, collected from the Queen, after leading his team to a 4-2 victory over West Germany, in an exciting World Cup Final that went to extra time at Wembley in 1966

West Ham, QPR take positives from training match

The London Stadium home of West Ham United

Ilford woman admits helping friend accused of fatal stabbing

At a virtual hearing at the Old Bailey on Thursday, Destiny Bannerman pleaded guilty to assisting an offender. Picture: Shutterstock
Drive 24