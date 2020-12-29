Recycle Christmas tree and help raise money for Haven House Children's Hospice

Published: 12:00 PM December 29, 2020

Volunteers from Haven House will be collecting real Christmas trees throughout Redbridge and surrounding areas to help raise money for the children's hospice.

Volunteers for Haven House will be collecting recycled Christmas trees throughout Redbridge as part of its recycling scheme and aiming to raise more than £5,000 for the children's hospice.

As part of the Christmas Tree Recycling Scheme which the hospice is taking part in for the first time this year with other hospices across the country, volunteers will be collecting and recycling 500 real trees to raise money for its vital services.

On Saturday, January 9 and Sunday, January 10 hospice volunteers will be out collecting trees from Chigwell, Woodford Green, South Woodford, Wanstead and Snaresbrook in return for a donation.

Volunteers will also be collecting trees from households in IG9, IG10 and E4 postcodes.

The hospice hopes the scheme will help to raise more than £5,000, during what has been a particularly tough time for the charity.

Ginny Donnelly, Haven House's community fundraiser, said: "We are really excited to be taking part in our first ever Christmas Tree Recycling Scheme this year.

This is such an easy way to support your local children’s hospice by registering your tree for collection and giving a donation to help us with our vital work.

“To ensure this is a successful event we really need the help of our local community, not only to sign up for the collection, but also to volunteer to help over our collection weekend.

"If you own or have access to a van and can help to collect the trees, or you are an individual and can spare a few hours please get in touch. Additionally, we would be delighted to hear from anyone with access to a chipper who would be happy to volunteer their services to dispose of the trees.”

Covid-19 has had a huge impact on the hospice which had to find creative ways to raise money this year with the cancellation of all physical fundraising events.

The hospice’s retail shops also lost months of trading.

To register for your collection visit www.havenhouse.org.uk/christmastrees where you can also make a donation towards Haven House.

If you would like any further information, please contact Ginny at ginnydonnelly@havenhouse.org.uk