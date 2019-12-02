Search

Advanced search

Meet the face of this year's Woodford Green charity's Christmas campaign

PUBLISHED: 15:00 02 December 2019

Annabelle, 3, is the face of Haven House Children's Hospice Christmas campaign. Picture: Haven House

Annabelle, 3, is the face of Haven House Children's Hospice Christmas campaign. Picture: Haven House

Archant

Three-year-old Annabelle Thomas from Barkingside is the face of Woodford Green-based Haven House Children's Hospice this Christmas.

The hospice is aiming to highlight the vital work it does in allowing families to be together and at home over the festive period.

When Annabelle was just six months old, she stopped reaching and kicking her legs.

After multiple trips to the doctors, she became severely ill and was admitted to hospital.

On the day before Christmas Eve her parents Michelle and Chris were given the devastating news of Annabelle's diagnosis.

Her parents were told she had spinal muscular atrophy Type 1, a genetic condition that would leave her unable to talk, walk, eat or live.

Her parents Chris and Michelle credit the Woodford-Green based hospice for supporting them during the toughest of times and for transforming their daughter's future.

"We will never forget that Christmas," Michelle said.

You may also want to watch:

"All our hopes and dreams for Annabelle stopped that day. What was meant to be a magical time instead became the agonising possibility that this could be our first and last Christmas together.

"We were heartbroken and in deep despair. Haven House came into our life at exactly the right time and when we had no-where else to turn."

Three years on and Annabelle is spearheading the hospice's Christmas campaign, which urges people to donate to the charity, so more seriously ill children can benefit from the specialist services it provides.

Annabelle's condition causes progressive muscle weakness, loss of movement and difficulty swallowing.

Constant physiotherapy is crucial to help her improve movement and the hospice has been providing her with regular sessions.

A hospice nurse also supports the family at home and has helped Michelle and Chris feel safe that help is on hand when they need it.

"Annabelle would not have made the progress that she has without Haven House," Michelle added.

"The hospice has helped re-build our family and made us realise that our dreams for Annabelle have not stopped, they have just changed."

The charity provides care for more than 370 babies, children and young people who have life-limiting and life-threatening conditions across north and north east London, west Essex and east Hertfordshire.

To support Haven House this Christmas, visit havenhouse.org.uk/Sendawish or call 020 8498 5841.

Most Read

Man suffers life changing injuries after acid attack in Ilford

Connaught Road where an acid attack took place. Picture: Google Maps

Collision sees police close A406 slip road at Charlie Browns Roundabout causing long delays

Picture: Google Maps

Police concerned for welfare of missing teenager from Ilford

Megan Mcerlean, 19 years old, who is missing from Ilford area. Picture: Redbridge MPS

Wanstead gang member guilty over murder of innocent man shot dead by mistake

Hamza Ul-Haq, from Wanstead. Picture: Met Police

Special needs school in Chadwell Heath and Goodmayes continues to be Outstanding, Ofsted says

Newbridge School in Gresham Drive celebrating getting new play equipment funding from Nationwide staff in Barkingside in 2017. Picture: Ken Mears

Most Read

Man suffers life changing injuries after acid attack in Ilford

Connaught Road where an acid attack took place. Picture: Google Maps

Collision sees police close A406 slip road at Charlie Browns Roundabout causing long delays

Picture: Google Maps

Police concerned for welfare of missing teenager from Ilford

Megan Mcerlean, 19 years old, who is missing from Ilford area. Picture: Redbridge MPS

Wanstead gang member guilty over murder of innocent man shot dead by mistake

Hamza Ul-Haq, from Wanstead. Picture: Met Police

Special needs school in Chadwell Heath and Goodmayes continues to be Outstanding, Ofsted says

Newbridge School in Gresham Drive celebrating getting new play equipment funding from Nationwide staff in Barkingside in 2017. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

West Ham in Blue heaven as Pellegrini saves his job with some vital changes

Chelsea's Olivier Giroud (left) and West Ham United's Fabian Balbuena (right) during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, London.

At last a good display: Check out our West Ham ratings at Chelsea

West Ham United goalkeeper David Martin shouts instructions during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, London.

Daggers coach Brown wants to take positives away from a ‘tough result’ at Chorley

Chike Kandi of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Aldershot Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 16th November 2019

Woodford Town fall to late equaliser against rivals Ilford

Clapton manager Jon Fowell during Ilford vs Clapton, Essex Senior League Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 22nd December 2018

Essex Senior League: Redbridge win while Clapton and Sporting Bengal draw

Redbridge manager Micky Wetherall (Pic: Redbridge FC)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists