Haven House Woodford Green shortlisted for three healthcare awards

PUBLISHED: 10:05 26 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:05 26 June 2019

Eileen White from Haven House has been nominated for Nurse Leader of the Year. Picture: Haven House

Haven House Children's Hospice has been shortlisted for three awards in this year's Nursing Times Awards.

The awards showcase the innovations that are shaping and improving nurse-led care in the NHS and independent healthcare providers.

The Woodford Green based hospice, which cares for children with life-limiting conditions and their families, could scoop awards in three categories - Nurse Leader of the Year, Child and Adolescent Services award and the HRH Integrated Approaches to Care.

Mike Palfreman, chief executive at Haven House, said: "It's fantastic to see Haven House shortlisted for three awards, and huge congratulations goes to everyone whose hard work has been recognised in making the shortlists.

"The most important thing is that these initiatives have already had a big impact on the care of our children and families."

Eileen White, director of care at Haven House, has been nominated for the Nurse Leader of the Year award. Eileen is responsible for Haven House's strategic vision for the hospice's care services, as well as assuring the quality of the vital service.

Eileen took over as director of care in 2015 and has since been the architect in transforming Haven House from an under-utilised resource, to a vital local service that is responsive to the changing needs of the population its serves, whilst enabling integration across services and creating bespoke quality improvement projects.

"Eileen's commitment, vision and passion for delivering the best possible care to children and families dealing with life-limiting conditions is truly inspiring," Mr Palfreman said. "Her leadership during a turbulent time has prepared Haven House ready to meet the future and I look forward in anticipation to what she will achieve going forward."

The hospice's Teenage Cancer Group has been also shortlisted for the Child and Adolescent Services Award.

The group was set up in 2017 as a direct result of feedback from teenage service users who wished to meet other young people with cancer in their local community.

The final category is in the HRH Integrated Approaches to Care category - the Hospice at Home service has been highlighted for this award.

The project was initiated to enable children and young people to have the choice of home for end of life care, as well as to allow the hospice's sickest and most isolated families to access therapies in the comfort of their own home.

The winners of the awards will be announced on October 30 at the Grosvenor House in London.

