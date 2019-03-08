Search

Woodford Green hospice's annual Sparkle Walk through Wanstead raises £20,000

PUBLISHED: 15:00 15 May 2019

Haven House Children's Hospice believes more than �20,000 was raised at its annual Sparkle Walk on Friday, May 10. Picture: Haven House

Archant

Sporting bright pink t-shirts, glitter on their faces and big smiles, hundreds walked 10km in support of Haven House Children's Hospice.

The charity, which supports those youngsters with life-limiting or life-threatening conditions, says more than £20,000 was raised on Friday, May 10 at its annual Sparkle Walk.

Proceeds from the event will support local families and their seriously ill children.

Haven House offers at home hospice care, a teenage cancer group, respite care, physiotherapy, a toy home loan and more for its children.

For some, this event has personal meaning.

Jaycee Wharfe's son Finnley has been receiving support from the charity.

She and 12 others completed the walk from Christchurch Green, Wanstead all the way to The Cuckfield pub in Wanstead High Street.

She said: "The hospice support for our family has been tremendous.

"As well as caring for Finnley, they are so supportive to me.

"This is the second time I've taken part in the Sparkle Walk and it's my way of showing my gratitude to Haven House.

"I can't thank them enough. We had a great time and we are all ready to sign up next year."

Many dressed up their pink t-shirts with feather boas, spiky wigs, bouncy antennae-like headlands and tutus, but reality TV stars Billie and Greg Shepherd, who have recently become ambassadors for the hospice, drew special attention.

Greg donned a lace wedding dress and veil, alluding to the couple's recent wedding.

Billie said: "We had the most wonderful evening. Haven House is an amazing charity and we feel so proud to be part of it."

Spirits appeared to be high at the event, with people posing for pictures under a pink and silver balloon arch and dancing in a large group.

Haven House Events Fundraising Manager Katie Tyler said: "What an unbelievable night. Thank you so much to everyone who came along and supported Haven House.

"The walkers all had big smiles on their faces, so we know they had a great night and they've helped raise an amazing amount of money which makes such a difference to Haven House - thank you everyone."

